A One-of-a-kind Overwater Resort in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality group The Lux Collective and P Q Hai Quoc Joint Stock Company have signed a hotel management agreement to build a luxury overwater resort under the LUX* Resorts & Hotels brand on the island of Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Named LUXNAM* Phu Quoc, the resort is set in one of Asia's most sought-after destinations and is expected to open in late 2024.

The Lux Collective Signs First Southeast Asia Hotel Management Agreement in Vietnam (PRNewswire)

"We are honoured to partner with the P Q Hai Quoc Joint Stock Company to manage this new built overwater resort located on the remote Northern coast of Phu Quoc, which is adjacent to a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve spanning over 314,000 square metres of flora and fauna, evergreen forest and dense mountain range. Inspired by the iconic Maldivian-style overwater resorts, this is a first for Vietnam and the region," said Mr Paul Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective.

"We are delighted to be the first strategic partner of The Lux Collective in Southeast Asia. Collaborating on the LUX* flagship luxury brand, we envision LUXNAM* Phu Quoc to become one of Southeast Asia's top luxury resort destinations with its unique overwater design and extraordinary experiences," said Mr Duy Tran, Chief Executive Officer of P Q Hai Quoc Joint Stock Company.

"We are proud to work with The Lux Collective on the stunning LUXNAM* Phu Quoc project. We are certain that this long-term strategic alliance will help to promote Phu Quoc - mapping it as the Maldives of Vietnam - among global travellers," said Mr Bao Vu, Chairman of P Q Hai Quoc Joint Stock Company.

One-of-a-kind in Asia, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc is an eye-catching overwater resort on a jungle-draped island off the coast of Vietnam. Tucked away between a pristine beach and tropical jungle, the dragon-shaped resort consists of two areas connected by a 4-kilometre long jetty over the lagoon.

An unexpected, modernist Maldivian-style resort, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc sits above the shallow waters and coral reefs of Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve. Its design inspiration originates from reimagined Vietnamese traditions with a minimalist twist.Building in harmony with nature and biodiversity, the Group's sustainability DNA is thoughtfully incorporated throughout the resort.

Overseeing panoramic seaviews, the 126-villa only resort includes 109 overwater villas (most with private pool), 13 beach pool villas, 2 penthouses and 2 beachfront pool mansions. Set overwater on stilts are intimate and private one- to five-bedroom villas and penthouses, exuding elegant comfort along with the personalised service that is a hallmark of LUX*. It will also feature restaurants with innovative world-class cuisine, spa, fitness centre, four swimming pools, a children's playground and other modern facilities and amenities. With a holistic approach to wellbeing and conscious travel, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc is set to define the new take on Vietnamese luxury for global travellers and in-the-know locals.

