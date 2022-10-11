Alliance Magnesium Appoints New Chairman of the Board

DANVILLE, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Magnesium's main shareholders nominated Mr. Michel Combes as the company's new Chairman of the Board during a meeting on October 7th.

Mr. Combes holds degrees from France's École Polytechnique and Université Paris-Dauphine. He started his career in 1980s as a financial executive and manager in the telecommunications industry, namely at France Télécom, before holding senior management positions at Vodafone and Alcatel-Lucent. He then moved to the United States to become CEO Sprint Corporation and manage its merger with T-Mobile. He was later appointed as CEO of SoftBank Group International, a position he held until 2022.

Quote from Claude Delage, Alliance Magnesium's Executive Chairman of the Board

"Having held various high-ranking positions in a range of multinational corporations throughout his brilliant career, Michel will ensure the high level of governance that Alliance Magnesium prides itself on , in line with its core ESG values. Furthermore, Michel's most recent responsibilities as CEO at SoftBank Group International allowed him to develop an exceptional global network of contacts in the financial world, which he will leverage for Alliance Magnesium's business development. Lastly, his extensive and high-level experience in dealing with strategic issues with various governments will be a significant asset in positioning critical minerals across North America and the world."

Quote from Michel Combes, Alliance Magnesium's new Chairman of the Board

"Alliance Magnesium has a huge development potential imbedded in a strong vision of sustainable development and a sincere desire to contribute responsibly to the worldwide demand for critical minerals, as pioneer of the tailing's rehabilitation movement. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that I am joining Alliance Magnesium's board, to support its management team in their efforts to fully develop the company's impressive potential. One seldom has the opportunity to be part of such a promising project, which will certainly have positive impacts for all its stakeholders including, the Val-des-Sources community where it is located."

About Alliance Magnesium

Alliance Magnesium has developed a family of patents to responsibly recover several critical materials, namely magnesium, from serpentine tailings. Located in Quebec's Eastern Townships region, the organization benefits from Quebec's green hydroelectricity for its energy needs. The use of this unique source of energy positions Alliance Magnesium as the world's cleanest critical materials providers, while contributing to its territory's remediation.

