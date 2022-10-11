"BLOOMIE'S," BY BLOOMINGDALE'S TO OPEN IN WESTFIELD OLD ORCHARD

The retailer's smaller concept store, "Bloomie's," is set to open on November 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced its second "Bloomie's" store is set to open November 17, 2022 at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall. Bloomie's brings the best of Bloomingdale's to a smaller, highly curated store concept, with top brands featured within each department, a new tech-enabled stylist service, and a trendy dining experience at its new restaurant, bCafé.

Located in the greater Chicagoland area, the 51,000 square-foot Bloomie's will be a style and service destination that allows for guests to shop the brands they know and love, while discovering new designers and trends each visit. In addition to men and women's fashion, shoes and accessories, the store will feature impressive fine jewelry and cosmetic departments, as well as an expansive home collection with a robust assortment across categories including luggage, tabletop, housewares, bedding, mattresses and more.

"Bloomingdale's has always been a part of the Chicago area, and we are incredibly excited to introduce Bloomie's to new and existing customers," said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale's. "While Bloomie's is a new take on Bloomingdale's, our guests will still be offered an assortment of contemporary and luxury brands across men and women's fashion, home and beauty, but with a fresh take on the shopping experience."

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can stop in for "10 Days of Bloomie's," a series of holiday-inspired events and activations happening throughout the store, starting November 17. Following the official ribbon cutting and throughout opening weekend, Bloomie's is partnering with No Kid Hungry to kick off the celebration. Shoppers will enjoy interactive food trucks and carts from Garrett's Popcorn and No Kid Hungry, as well as a DJ, holiday-themed photo booth, festive fashion illustrations, shoe and apparel customizations, and a custom "Medium Bloomie's Bag," as a gift with purchase.

On November 19, Bloomie's will partner with the Kohl Children's Museum for an exclusive Santaland experience. In addition to the interactive food trucks, DJ, and customizations, those in-store can find Santa at the photo booth, glam touch-up stations in beauty, and Brown Bear personalization at Santa's workshop. The winter wonderland will return to Bloomie's on December 3 and 10.

The holiday cheer will continue throughout the season, with events including:

Branded Activations: From November 21-23 , a variety of brands will offer exclusive experiences for customers, from customizations to specialty restaurant events, and more. Complimentary events will then continue throughout the holidays, with monogramming and embroidery opportunities, cookie and cupcake giveaways, and endless festive fun.

Westfield x Bloomie's Trolley : Starting on November 25 and continuing through the holiday season, families hop aboard Santa's trolley, where they can go through the "Trolley Checklist" to redeem a Bloomie's gift card.

Fragrance Fair: From December 10-11 , guests will find live holiday music, engraving, customization, gift wrapping, and more. With a fragrance purchase of $200 , shoppers will also receive a fragrance atomizer as a gift.

Bloomie's at Old Orchard is opening its doors with a holiday extravaganza, but the store will continue to impress shoppers with its expansive collection of designers and brands for guests to discover. The highly curated list of vendors and personalized services will cater to the needs and expectations of Bloomie's customers, while also giving the opportunity to explore new and exciting trends and products.

FRESH FASHION AT BLOOMIE'S

Bloomie's brings together an approachable mix of the top designers customers already love, with the emerging labels they need to know. Bloomie's customers will discover men's and women's apparel including traditional, contemporary, and advanced ready-to-wear, denim, intimates; along with shoes, handbags, home, beauty, and accessories including eyewear, and fine jewelry.

The "Gift Hub," located on the lower level, within Home, will connect Bloomie's guests with stylists on guidance for everything from gifting and home decor recommendations, registry assistance, gift wrap, and more. The vast list of brands includes Tumi, Asteria, Apotheke, Nest, Baccarat, Juliska, Michael Aram, Nambe, Waterford, Abyss, Jonathan Adler, Matouk, Sferra, All-Clad, Le Creuset, Nespresso, and more.

Bloomie's will be a venue for innovation, with all new features that enhance the customer experience. Already a cornerstone at Bloomingdale's stores, stylists will be at the core of the Bloomie's service-driven experience, where they can provide human expertise and deliver personalized recommendations to shoppers, empowered by technology. Bloomie's will offer women's apparel from brands including 7 For All Mankind, Frame Denim, L'agence, Rag & Bone, Canada Goose, Alice & Olivia, Cinq A Sept, Maje, Sandro, Theory, Vince, Aqua, Aviator Nation, and more. The store also features handbags from Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler White Label, See by Chloe, Tory Burch, Cult Gaia, MCM, and more, as well as women's shoes from AGL, Alexander Wang, Ganni, See By Chloe, Staud, Sorel, Ugg, Sam Edelman, On Running, Veja and more. Shoppers will also discover men's apparel, shoes, and accessories from brands like AG Jeans, APC, Joe's Jeans, John Varvatos, Theory, Vince, Faherty, Peter Millar, Polo Ralph Lauren, Moose Knuckles, Birkenstock, Hugo Boss, Sorel and more.

The store will also feature an exceptional beauty department, with an elevated skincare, makeup, and fragrance from brands like Augustinus Bader, Chanel, La Mer, La Prairie, Sisley, Space NK, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Bond No. 9, Bvlgari, Byredo, Creed, Givenchy, Jo Malone, Parfums De Marly, Tom Ford, Valentino, Viktor & Rolf and YSL.

DESIGNED FOR DISCOVERY

Bloomie's location within Greater Chicagoland is a central location for customers, whether they want to drop in while running errands, or spend the day browsing new arrivals. The store interprets the iconic Bloomingdale's aesthetic in a fresh and unexpected way through innovative new design concepts. The layout and flow of the store drives customer discovery, with experiences like rotating trend shops on both levels that highlight must-have items, and host activations.

With service top-of-mind, Bloomie's will offer customizations and alterations directly in-store. Shoppers on-the-go will also have the ability to "Buy Online, Pick Up in Store," and if there is something not available at Bloomie's Old Orchard, Bloomie's Stylists can order from Bloomingdale's stores and online to ensure guests are always one click away from their favorite brands and trends.

FOOD & FUN

Bloomie's at Old Orchard will feature the new go-to restaurant for local residents, bCafé. The stylish, elegant, and approachable dining experience offers light American cuisine with a modern flair that incorporates local influences and flavors throughout its menu. bCafé is perfect for those who need to fuel up after a day of shopping or those local to the area looking for flavorful food and cocktails that won't disappoint, or a taste of the iconic Forty Carrots frozen yogurt.

For more information on the opening of Bloomie's at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall, grand opening celebrations, and more, please visit Bloomies.com, which go live on October 17.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyalist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

