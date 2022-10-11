Enter for a Chance to Win a Magical Orlando Vacation with Your Besties to Experience the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Walt Disney World® Resort from Visit Orlando

Enter for a Chance to Win a Magical Orlando Vacation with Your Besties to Experience the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Walt Disney World® Resort from Visit Orlando

Go to VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway for the chance to win one of 12 Magical Orlando Getaways in early 2023 from Visit Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all best friends, besties, BFFs and squads: Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for Orlando, is launching a special sweepstakes for 12 lucky winners and their three closest friends, family members or travel companions to experience the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort before it ends March 31, 2023. Each Magical Getaway includes Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option, a $500 value Disney Gift Card, accommodation at a deluxe Disney Resort hotel for a two-night, three-day stay, roundtrip airfare provided by Frontier Airlines, and Orlando International Airport ground transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort.

Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for Orlando, is launching a special sweepstakes for 12 lucky winners and their three closest friends, family members or travel companions to experience the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort before it ends March 31, 2023. ©Disney (PRNewswire)

Go to VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway for the chance to win one of 12 Magical Orlando Getaways in from Visit Orlando

"There's still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park décor and more," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO, Visit Orlando. "This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event."

To enter for a chance to win, all contestants must complete a short entry form and upload a photo with their favorite family members, inner circle or lifelong best friends showing off their Orlando fandom at VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway by Dec. 5, 2022.

One prize package will be awarded each day for 12 days from Visit Orlando starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, each to include:

$250 flight vouchers for travel to Orlando on Frontier Airlines - America's Greenest Airline for the winner and up to three guests

One standard room (quad occupancy) for a three-day, two-night stay at a deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotel for the winner and up to three guests (Resort hotel selected by Visit Orlando in its sole discretion)

Three-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option for winner and up to three guests (park reservations required)

(1) $500 value Disney Gift Card for food & beverage and merchandise

Visit Orlando Swag Bags

Ground Transportation to/from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World ®Resort for the winner and up to 3 guests

For contest rules, restrictions and more information, go to VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway.

The Walt Disney World® Resort 50th Anniversary celebration ends March 31, 2023.

Regular updates on what's new in Orlando can be found at VisitOrlando.com, the official visitor information source for the destination. visitors can also make an appointment for a complimentary, personalized one-on-one Vacation Planning Service with one of Visit Orlando's vacation planning experts for advice and guidance on building the perfect itinerary.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, we represent more than 1,200 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks — as well as refreshing water parks, activities to connect with nature, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com or OrlandoMeeting.com.

Visit Orlando (PRNewsfoto/Visit Orlando) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Orlando