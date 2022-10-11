PointsBet Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Content Functionality Within Sportsbook App

Bettors will have access to company's new content hub PointsBet+ via the app

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, today announced a first-of-its-kind content experience on its app. In addition to live streaming, the platform will now feature clips directly focused on betting events, along with access to individual custom-curated feeds and PointsBet+, the company's new content hub.

PointsBet will use its new shows, such as The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf, to create content for the app relative to the day's sporting events. The shows will be produced to create 20-25 video-on-demand clips that speak to individual markets, including spread wagers, Same Game Parlays, and player props. Those clips will be native within the product to provide users with news, insights, and analysis to inform their betting options.

"Sports betting and content go hand-in-hand, and by delivering key information right within our app, we're setting a new standard for the industry," said Liam Roecklein, SVP of Content at PointsBet USA. "Getting insights directly from sports figures like Ryan Leaf will be a gamechanger for bettors and help shape both how users wager on and consume sports. We aim to delight our customers by providing them with industry-leading live betting options like Lightning Bets along with the statistics and analysis necessary to make the best possible decisions."

The platform will be updated daily with refreshed content tailored to individual betting types. PointsBet's new content hub will bring information for core markets, player and game props, as well as its proprietary bet type Points Betting. The content will be curated based on the sporting events occurring that day and will be featured on specific betting pages.

"It's exciting to be able to deliver clips from The Straight Line directly to sports fans via the PointsBet app," said PointsBet Host Ryan Leaf. "PointsBet continues to push the boundaries of what's possible within the sports betting world by introducing a more analytical and perceptive way for sports fans to bet on games across all sports."

