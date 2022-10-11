SOCOTEC Acquires Trinity | ERD

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC Consulting, Inc., a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on building and infrastructure sectors, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Trinity | ERD, an architecture and engineering company specializing in building envelope consulting, forensic investigation, and litigation support. Founded in 1986, Trinity | ERD has extensive expertise in servicing the existing buildings market across the country out of their offices in Washington, Hawaii, and Louisiana.

"With this transaction, Trinity's team reinforces SOCOTEC's superior technical services platform..."

"Adding Trinity to our platform further bolsters our growing presence in the US. With offices in key geographic regions, partnering with Trinity allows us to continue to scale the business, ensuring that we grow with our clients and better serve the industry," said SOCOTEC CEO Marc Weissbach.

Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC and Practice Leader responsible for Strategic Partnerships and Integration, added, "With this transaction, Trinity's team reinforces our superior technical services platform. Having already catered to the existing buildings and forensic engineering service offerings, Trinity's services align very well with our holistic approach to pre-construction, construction, and post-construction activities, thereby supporting our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their most valuable assets."

"Trinity is excited to become part of SOCOTEC. Our clients will gain access to additional expertise and depth in all areas of the built environment, exposing them to expanded capabilities of in-house specialty engineering, project advisory and dispute resolution service offerings. Additionally, this partnership will provide unlimited advancement possibilities for our staff," said Colin Murphy, Principal of Trinity | ERD.

Trinity | ERD employs professionals in three offices: Seattle, WA, Honolulu, HI and New Orleans, LA. SOCOTEC did not previously have offices in these markets.

"SOCOTEC is aiming to become the global TIC leader in the Building and Infrastructure sectors with a strong presence in the USA - now having 25 locations. Trinity's seasoned and well recognized team of experts will reinforce our skillset as well as contribute to extending our network in the US market. By providing expertise along the project lifecycle of built assets, we can deliver services from strategy to operations and work for sustainable buildings and infrastructure," added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.2 billion USD company that more than doubled in size in 6 years (CAGR of 15%), SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 25 countries, 11,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 400 professionals in more than 20 offices.

