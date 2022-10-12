Everlaw Launches New Global Strategic Partnership Program to Speed Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

New Partner Program will Bridge the Skills Gap in Legal Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today unveiled its new partner ecosystem program based on technology-industry best practices. With more than a dozen services partners, Everlaw will bring its modern, cloud-based ediscovery platform to customers across the globe to drive the digital transformation for the legal industry.

A recent survey shows that 96% of legal professionals deem the shift to the cloud as inevitable by 2024. Professional services are critical to expedite this digital transformation in providing expert staffing, technical skills and project management to the legal industry.

The new partner program delivers Everlaw-specific expertise — especially for the complex operations of the Am Law 200 and the growing needs of corporate in-house counsel — to tie together the value and business outcomes customers receive with the Everlaw platform.

"We pledge to co-sell, collaborate and go-to market with our partners – and not to compete against them," said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. "We are a software company delivering the world's most advanced ediscovery, looking to partner with world-class service providers to both scale our reach and help deliver the best customer outcomes for legal teams."

Most notably, Epiq , a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, with more than 8,000 employees in 19 countries, leverages Everlaw. Epiq has handled some of the world's most high-profile and complex cases. Epiq's inclusion of the Everlaw platform in its Epiq Choice offering allows leaders in corporations and law firms the ability to take advantage of multiple ediscovery tools in one place with easy access and with a predictable monthly fee.

"The technology within our industry is rapidly evolving, and Epiq is focused on leveraging leading technology to drive better outcomes for our clients," said Epiq Senior Vice President of eDiscovery Services Scott Berger. "Adding Everlaw's advanced ediscovery platform to Epiq Choice, which as a part of the Epiq Service Cloud, supports our goal to offer our clients a combination of proprietary and other leading industry tools, infrastructure, and security that drives legal innovation and addresses a spectrum of client needs. With Epiq's depth of industry expertise, technology capability, and focus on service delivery quality, Epiq is positioned well to provide our clients with exceptional service around the Everlaw platform."

Everlaw partners deliver professional services to advance the use of its industry-leading artificial intelligence, automate legal workflows and integrate ancillary services such as information governance and preservation with ediscovery, for example. Specifically, Everlaw is expanding its partner footprint:

Horizontally across legal services that span the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM)

Vertically with specialization in navigating industries such as the public-sector

Geographically with new partners in the U.K. and Australia New Zealand

Strategic global service partners are choosing Everlaw as a cloud-native, award-winning company with a transparent pricing model and state-of-the-art platform, equipped with leading privacy, security and compliance certifications such as FedRAMP, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC Type 2.

"Over the past decades we've seen how cloud has transformed IT, sales, finance and HR, and now the time is ripe for legal departments and law firms," said Ryan O'Leary, research manager, privacy and legal technology, IDC. "The legal industry's digital shift is opening up a new world of strategic transformation services, like the ones in Everlaw partner program."

