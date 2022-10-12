PWCC Marketplace Adds Memorabilia, Video Games, Comics, Coins, and Currency to Alternative Investment Platform

—Leading trading card vaulting service brings security and liquidity services to additional investors, collectors and categories—

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PWCC Marketplace, the liquidity leader for tangible assets, is bringing cutting-edge solutions to new verticals. Starting immediately, PWCC Marketplace is providing vaulting, appraisal, collection management tools, and 24/7 marketplace access to all authenticated memorabilia, video games, comics, coins and currency.

PWCC Marketplace's alternative investment platform empowers investors and collectors through a digital portfolio that utilizes high resolution imaging of assets, up-to-date appraisal services, and robust security and insurance solutions. The backbone of these offerings is the company's vault in Oregon – a sales tax-free state – where clients can securely archive their assets and access them digitally via web or app.

PWCC Marketplace provides sellers with instant access to multiple marketplaces that are used by hundreds of thousands of potential buyers. Trading card collectors also benefit from liquidity solutions as a result of a robust menu of capital offerings, which provide loans and cash advances using archived assets as collateral.

While these services have traditionally been used for trading cards, PWCC Marketplace has invested in innovative technology and hired industry experts in their respective fields to help implement platform changes that cater to the needs of new collectible assets.

"The platform updates bring clients more powerful solutions for collections that include memorabilia, video games, comics, coins, and currency," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "The most apparent changes include our new 360-degree imaging studios and software updates that provide up-to-date valuation of assets in a client's portfolio. Still, the most critical additions come from the experts who are joining our team."

PWCC's new category leads are:

Josh Byerly , Manager of Video Games

Considered one of the foremost experts in the collectible video game hobby, Byerly joins the team with 22 years of experience as a collector, seller, and broker of authenticated games. His background in game collecting began during the advent of internet forums where he was known among the community as an expert on the topic and a trusted trader. His passion for video games continues to grow as he collects and helps to educate within the space. He now leads PWCC Marketplace's video game department.

Nick Cepero , Manager of Memorabilia

Cepero is a lifelong collector of both sports cards and memorabilia. Collecting since he was seven years old, he has a passion for vintage sports cards, game-worn memorabilia, autographs, and original photography. He double majored in History & Political Science at Emory University and holds a M.S. in Sports Management from Texas A&M University. Prior to joining PWCC, Cepero was with Heritage Auctions as Sports Consignment Director generating multi-million dollars in sales of sports collectibles. He also was VP of Collectables within the fractional sports collectibles market. Cepero now leads PWCC Marketplace's memorabilia department.

Zachary Kirkpatrick , Manager of Comics

Kirkpatrick began his career in the trading card space but has always been a lifelong comic collector and enthusiast. After joining Heritage Auctions as a comic grader, he cultivated an extensive expertise in comics and the broad community of comic collectors. His passion eventually developed into a sales role where he built strong relationships with collectors and dealers, which in turn secured millions in sales for comics, trading cards, and action figures. Kirkpatrick now leads PWCC Marketplace's comics department.

Jeff Lubinski , Director of Numismatics

Lubinski is a 19-year industry veteran with an extensive background in U.S. coins, world coins and bullion. Lubinski's career began before completing high school through online sales and setting up at local coin shows in the Tucson area. Lubinski has managed more than $5 billion in coin and bullion transactions across some of the largest and most influential firms in the industry. He began at Heritage Auctions as an intern and moved on to a full-time role as a Numismatist at Spectrum Numismatics (Stack's Bowers Galleries). He later worked at APMEX, Texas Gold & Silver Exchange, and most recently Upstate Coin & Gold, where he held titles including Numismatist, Wholesale Trader, and Director of Trading & Numismatics. He now leads PWCC Marketplace's numismatics department.

About PWCC:

PWCC Marketplace provides the trading card investment market with cutting-edge analytic tools, multiple marketplace offerings perfect for every asset class, secure vault storage with asset appraisal and insurance, and a robust menu of capital lending services. PWCC customers benefit from access to the PWCC Vault – a highly secure, bank-style vault located in Oregon, a sales-tax-free state – a unique mailing address for each Vault account, a digital portfolio of their trading card assets, one-click selling across each PWCC Marketplace, and access to capital loans using their trading card collection as collateral.

Founded in 1998, PWCC retains its status as the leading innovator in the auction world by constantly offering new technologies, products, and services that make the hobby better for investors and collectors looking to buy, sell, and securely store assets.

For more information on PWCC, visit pwccmarketplace.com

