AdTheorent Health Unveils the Industry's First and Only Predictive Audiences for Health Advertisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Health, a division of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) that delivers privacy-first machine learning-based advertising solutions to drive measurable outcomes for healthcare marketers, today announced the launch of AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences. AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences allow programmatic advertisers to target "audiences" in a more precise, data-driven and less opaque manner than was previously possible. AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences are fully customized based on advertiser requirements and use primary-sourced healthcare data and statistics to identify the most qualified audiences for targeting consideration -- without relying on personalized information or user IDs.

How it works:

AdTheorent aggregates health data from hospital and healthcare provider claims, electronic health records, as well pharmacy and contextual data representing 300+ million patients and Health Care Professionals, which equates to more than 90% of the US population. This aggregated health data is mined to create statistical representations of desired target audiences (i.e., condition sufferers, caregivers, HCP or prescription users) based on non-sensitive data such as age, location, gender HHI and education level. This data foundation is not ID-based and does not include personal health information (PHI), making AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences HIPAA and privacy compliant by design. Also, because AdTheorent audiences are not ID-dependent, their efficacy and accuracy are not undermined by poor ID match rates during audience activation, and privacy compliance is not dependent on implementing standard measures to "dilute" ID-based condition sufferer data with other non-value added data. Significantly, AdTheorent only delivers an impression when AdTheorent's predictive models indicate a higher probability that an ad opportunity will both be served within the customized target audience and lead to completion of an advertiser-specified campaign action (i.e., prescription fill, digital action, Audience Quality, etc.). Each AdTheorent Health Predictive Audience model evaluates 900 impression-specific signals and millions of potential impressions per second to drive performance, and to continuously optimize throughout the campaign, allowing AdTheorent to drive performance for healthcare advertisers.

"AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences are powered by AdTheorent's industry leading machine learning technology, which allows it to identify superior audiences for healthcare advertising campaigns by using statistics and aggregated data as opposed to relying on traditional 'off the shelf' audience targeting strategies," said Vikrant Gandhi, VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences are fully compliant with healthcare industry privacy requirements and are future-proofed since they are not reliant on cookies or IDs of any kind, which is a significant benefit for AdTheorent Health's customers and the industry generally," noted Gandhi.

"AdTheorent Health Predictive Audiences combine the best of ML-powered predictive advertising with the industry's most innovative method of audience creation, and we are very excited to bring this new, data-driven approach to market for our healthcare partners," said James Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Our team has created a programmatic targeting solution for healthcare advertisers that will drive unprecedented ROI, while leading the industry into a more privacy-forward future."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

