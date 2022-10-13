Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Joins Forces with Gilbane Building Company, Pride Enterprises, and McKissack & McKissack to Create State-of-the-Art Pediatric Research Building

--CHOP will work with the tri-venture to construct new Schuylkill Avenue Research Building—

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to create the pediatric research building of the future, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has joined forces with Gilbane Building Company, Pride Enterprises, and McKissack & McKissack to construct the Schuylkill Avenue Research Building. The tri-venture Gilbane/Pride/McKissack will provide construction management services to build a state-of-the-art research facility, where researchers from different disciplines can collaborate and make discoveries that will define the next century of pediatric healthcare.

"We are delighted to work with Gilbane/Pride/McKissack on this project, as we develop a world-class pediatric research campus," said Donald E. Moore, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Facilities and Operations at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "This tri-venture is a shining example of CHOP's commitment to work with diverse suppliers, as we strive not only to expand our research capabilities but also to promote economic inclusion. Philadelphia and the surrounding area have amazing diverse talent that we look forward to working with as we continue to grow our footprint."

Situated next to the Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, the new 14-story, 350,000-square-foot building will have many spaces designed to encourage scientific collaboration. For example, "wet" labs, where biochemical and molecular studies are done on benches or in hoods, will be located adjacent to "dry" labs, where researchers analyze large data sets, create computational tools, and develop new hypotheses for wet lab studies. The idea is to provide a more seamless experience for researchers, which will accelerate the pace of discoveries that will improve children's health.

The overall layout, created by Cannon Design to be dynamic and flexible, also allows for a variety of outdoor spaces that will engage both employees of the building and the surrounding community. The new facility will enable more foot traffic in the area through parklike spaces and retail space, with the potential for a cafe offering with an entrance near the South Street Bridge. The idea is to create space for the community to gather, providing additional amenities to the surrounding residential area, while also giving employees a broad range of places to meet and collaborate.

"We're honored to be a part of the CHOP Schuylkill Avenue Research Building, which will be a transformational project for our Philadelphia community and also for the future of pediatric research across the globe," said Shawn Carlin, vice president at Gilbane Building Company. "We have already begun leveraging the diverse strengths and skills of our tri-venture. Our approach will create a catalyst for business and workforce development that will create lasting positive impact well beyond the completion of this project."

The tri-venture has committed to achieving more than 50% participation with diverse businesses in the region, in alignment with both the construction management team and CHOP's commitment to the advancement and inclusion of diverse businesses and people in the construction process. CHOP has worked to increase the diversity of its suppliers across the board, achieving 90% diverse participation in its recently launched Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare at 4601 Market Street in West Philadelphia and between 20-35% diverse participation in the construction of its new patient tower, a target the institution hopes to exceed by identifying a reliable pipeline of work opportunities that diverse contractors can begin preparing themselves for.

"Pride Enterprises is excited to be a part of the team delivering this landmark project for CHOP," said Craig Williams, president at Pride Enterprises. "As a local, Black-owned business, our involvement will greatly impact our growth and development in the life sciences space, as well as expand and deepen our relationships with Gilbane, McKissack and CHOP."

"As a parent, I know firsthand the benefits of a world class pediatric research facility," said Dean R. Robateau, executive vice president at McKissack & McKissack, the oldest Black- and women-owned professional design and construction firm in the United States. "We're excited to help bring this cutting-edge project to life alongside two quality companies. Gilbane and Pride share both our passion for mentor/protege partnerships and our commitment to building and fostering relationships with emerging firms in the city of Philadelphia."

Together, the tri-venture and CHOP have also prioritized community engagement as construction gets underway.

"In setting an ambitious goal with a clear plan for success, CHOP has signaled to the market that diversity is imperative moving forward," said Harold T. Epps, co-chair of Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity (PAGE) and former Director of Commerce for the City of Philadelphia. "With projects like the Schuylkill Avenue Research Building, CHOP is paving the way for a paradigm shift in the way minority-owned businesses engage in the construction industry, presenting a model for the way responsible institutions should use their purchasing power to build a more equitable Philadelphia."

Construction on the new building comes as CHOP celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first research lab and demonstrates how far pediatric research at CHOP has come over the past 100 years – from the first lab in a single room in the hospital's basement to the construction of a best-in-class research building that will establish a full-fledged pediatric research campus in Philadelphia. The growth over the past century is a testament to CHOP's enduring commitment to discovery and innovation, which has advanced and transformed pediatric healthcare.

Groundbreaking on the Schuylkill Avenue Research Building took place in October 2022, with a grand opening scheduled for 2025.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

With a local office in the Navy Yard, Gilbane has been "Building Philadelphia" for more than 38 years. Our Philadelphia operation is engaged in a diverse array of construction initiatives: groundbreaking academic and research facilities; healthcare infrastructure improvements; innovative biotechnology and life sciences lab spaces; warehouses and distribution centers; and cultural, sports and public performance venues.

About Pride Enterprises, Inc.

Pride Enterprises, Inc. operates as a General Contractor, Construction Manager, and Preconstruction Consulting firm located in Philadelphia and Norristown, PA. Having established itself as a strong local construction company in the northeastern corridor, our firm is dedicated to providing construction services to the public, private and institutional sectors of the marketplace. Pride has maintained a strong reputation by executing complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control and safety measures. In addition, we consider ourselves to be responsible, responsive corporate citizens to the community as well as the environment.

Incorporated in 1996 and under sole Ownership of Craig Williams, Pride has demonstrated its industry expertise through well-established Preconstruction and Construction skills and continues to incorporate state-of-the-art tools such as computer software, project management, administrative technology, and customer service technologies as the core keys to continued growth.

About McKissack & McKissack

McKissack is the oldest minority-owned professional design and construction services firm in the US. A family-owned business founded in 1905, McKissack has been a leader in the planning, design, and construction of 6,000+ projects, proudly upholding the standards of excellence established by its forefathers. McKissack provides a wide range of services to a variety of government agencies, municipalities, private institutions, industries, designers and developers.

In 2000, President and CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel purchased and re-established McKissack & McKissack as the sole owner, continuing a long lineage of architects and builders that began over 230 years ago. McKissack has offices in New York and Philadelphia, as well as regional offices across the country including Boston and North Carolina.

