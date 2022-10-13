Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum to Honor Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall at 2022 Hope for Humanity Dinner

Past recipients include Holocaust Survivor Max Glauben, Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, and Holocaust historian Fr. Patrick Desbois

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is pleased to announce Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall will receive the 2022 Hope for Humanity award at the Museum's annual dinner and fundraiser Thursday night (tonight). She joins a long list of distinguished recipients, including Holocaust survivor Max Glauben, Roger Staubach, former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Fr. Patrick Desbois, and Kay Bailey Hutchison among others.

Marshall became the first Black woman to lead an NBA organization when she was chosen in 2018 to be the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. In her time with the Mavericks, she has transformed their culture into a workplace that welcomes diversity and inclusion.

She previously enjoyed a 36-year career at AT&T where she rose to Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. She also founded Marshalling Resources, a private consulting firm that worked with organizations like The Dow Chemical Company to develop and implement a strategy for institutionalizing an inclusive culture.

"Cynt's passion, determination, and vision to ensuring companies are welcoming places for employees represents the defining quality of upstander behavior that we strive to teach visitors to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum each and every day," said Mary Pat Higgins, Museum president and CEO. "She brings every piece of who she is to the workplace and recognizes the dignity of others by encouraging the same openness from her colleagues while fostering a culture of accountability."

"Above all, she leads by example. This is why she embodies hope for humanity and why the Museum is recognizing Cynt for the work she does day in and day out and for the high bar she sets for us all."

More than a leader, Marshall is also a cancer survivor. Over a decade ago, she endured a dozen rounds of chemotherapy to defeat Stage 3 colon cancer, prompting her to share her story with others. She is the author of a new memoir You've Been Chosen: Thriving Through the Unexpected, recounting a lifetime of overcoming major challenges.

"I am delighted to receive this prestigious honor from the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum," said Marshall. "Hope for Humanity is a reminder that we all have a role to play in fighting hatred and indifference, and most importantly, it reminds us that there is immense hope in the world if only we will commit ourselves to the causes of equity and justice for everyone."

In March 2021, Forbes named Marshall one of 15 of the world's most inspiring female leaders, and in 2020 she was recognized by Adweek as one of the 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports. Among many accolades, she has received a Girl Scouts of America Lifetime Achievement award, a Women of Power Legacy Award by Black Enterprise, and a National ATHENA Leadership Program Award presented by chambers of commerce, women's organizations, and universities worldwide.

"I can think of very few people who have achieved what Cynt Marshall has achieved throughout her career, and to do so with such a high degree of integrity and humanity is inspiring," said Mark Zilbermann, board chair of the Museum. "We are thrilled to present her with the 2022 Hope for Humanity award as a demonstration of our gratitude for all that she has done for the Dallas community."

Marshall graduated from the University of California Berkeley with degrees in Business Administration and Human Resources Management and holds four honorary doctorate degrees. She has chaired a variety of non-profit boards and is currently on the board of Dallas CASA, Dallas Regional Chamber, Texas Women's Foundation, Texas 2036, T.D. Jakes Foundation, and a member of the Executive Leadership Council. She is also on the Board of Directors of BGSF Staffing, JELD-WEN, and Blinkcns, Inc.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will host the 2022 Hope for Humanity dinner on Thursday, October 13, at The Fairmont Dallas. More information about the event at DHHRM.org/Hope.

About the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The mission of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. Founded in 1984 by local Holocaust survivors, the institution now resides in a new building in downtown Dallas where visitors experience a deeper immersion into the history of the Holocaust, human and civil rights, their centrality to our democracy, and their vital importance in preventing events like those of the Holocaust from happening again. The 55,000-square-foot permanent home covers three floors, and the main exhibition includes four wings that teach about the Holocaust, the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights after World War II, historical and contemporary genocides, and America's civil rights journey. Please visit DHHRM.org or call (214) 741-7500 for more information.

