KAWASAKI ENGINES TO DEBUT NEW LINE OF ENGINES AT EQUIP EXPOSITION 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines will pack additional horsepower for Equip Exposition 2022, highlighted by the launch of a new engine line that will join the Kawasaki lineup. In tandem with the new engine offerings, the company will present an indoor and outdoor experience that underscores the quality, value and reliability Kawasaki delivers to outdoor lawn equipment manufacturers, dealers and end users.

During the Oct. 19-21 gathering at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kawasaki Engines' indoor exhibit space [booth #1064] will focus on the customer journey, where Kawasaki's engines, parts, and accessories work together to deliver proven performance and quality.

At the first station, visitors will progress through a timeline of Kawasaki's proven workhorse engines over the years, culminating with the all-new engine, where immersive touchscreen technology will help tell the story. Kawasaki Engines will hold an unveiling of the new engine line on Wednesday, October 19, at 1pm and then a press conference about the new engines on Thursday, October 20, at 11am; both events will take place at Kawasaki's indoor exhibit, booth #1064.

The next station will spotlight Kawasaki's recent growth and evolution at its new manufacturing facility in Boonville, MO, which began production during summer 2022. The third station will provide attendees an in-depth look at Kawasaki Engines' line of fuels: KTECH™ Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil and KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel. These new formulations, developed to alleviate common problems for outdoor power equipment users, also feature various container sizes and new packaging.

The customer journey concludes with Kawasaki providing attendees the opportunity to participate with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the country. Now in its fourth year, the Kawasaki Engines partnership with Feeding America has become an annual part of the event and the company looks forward to reaching record levels of support.

While all of this is happening indoors, a neighborhood block party will be breaking out at the Kawasaki Engines' outdoor exhibit [booth #7400D]. Come for the games, industry influencers (Dirt Monkey & Brian's Lawn Maintenance) and hot dogs, then stay to network, learn and interact with Kawasaki representatives. Show attendees will also see firsthand why Kawasaki engines remain popular and sought-after, with equipment from various manufacturers on hand and a ride 'n drive course where attendees can test their driving skills on zero-turn and stand-on machines.

"Our team looks forward to connecting with colleagues from across the outdoor power equipment industry," said Nelson Wilner, vice president of Kawasaki Engines. "We're bringing our latest technology to Equip Expo and we can't wait to take the wraps off our new engines, and we're pleased to welcome everybody into the Kawasaki Engines family at our outdoor block party."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

CONTACT: Tiffany Young, Kawasaki Engines, 616-954-3027

