Mindtree Reports Strong Performance in Q2 FY23

BENGALURU, India and WARREN, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.

"Our robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million, up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin. Notably, with an order book of USD 518 million, our H1 signings crossed USD 1 billion for the first time in our history, thanks to our ability to help our clients address digital transformation's dual objectives of revenue maximization and cost optimization. We owe our consistent profitable growth to the confidence that our clients and partners have placed in our vision, and to the passion of our more than 38,200 talented professionals who live and breathe that vision every day."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2022

In USD:

In INR:

Other highlights:

Clients:

People:

Some key deals won in Q2 FY23:

Recognitions:

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 38,200 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

Safe harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease customer's technology spending, affecting demand for our services, delaying prospective customers' purchasing decisions, and impacting our ability to provide on-site consulting services; all of which could adversely affect our future revenue, margin and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

