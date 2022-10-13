QDOBA Mexican Eats® Introduces Brisket Birria, Beef Brisket Slow Cooked in Chiles and Garlic

Leading fast-casual restaurant brings one of the hottest food trends and flavors of the year to its menu, drawing inspiration from authentic Mexican flavors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is bringing the true flavors of Mexico and the hottest trend from food trucks in the U.S. to its menu with the introduction of Brisket Birria, made with tender, shredded beef brisket slow cooked for 10 hours in chiles and garlic to infuse authentic Mexican flavors. With the new protein option, guests can create their own entrée with Brisket Birria or enjoy two new chef curated recipes: the QuesaBirria Quesadilla and QuesaBirria Burrito, both of which layer Brisket Birria with QDOBA's much loved 3-cheese queso. The crave-worthy Brisket Birria is available to guests across all U.S. and Canada locations, making the delicious flavor widely accessible.

"My travels across Mexico inspired me to create the flavorful and tender Brisket Birria dish and bring the authentic and delicious flavors of Mexican street food to our restaurants," said Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA. "Unique to the industry, pairing our flavor-forward Brisket Birria with all of the cheesy goodness of our Signature 3-cheese Queso will satisfy anyone's birria craving."

QDOBA's commitment to making the world a more flavorful place is underlined with its addition of a new protein offering for guests. Whether they choose to add Brisket Birria to their Create Your Own masterpiece or one of the chef crafted QuesaBirria entrées, guests are sure to come back for more. QuesaBirria items include:

QuesaBirria Quesadilla—Slow cooked and shredded Brisket Birria, QDOBA's Signature 3-Cheese Queso, freshly made pico de gallo and shredded cheese are grilled to perfection in a flour tortilla. Served with hand-crafted and always-free guacamole and sour cream.

QuesaBirria Burrito—QDOBA's Brisket Birria, 3-Cheese Queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, cilantro lime rice and black beans are all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

"Drawing from Chef Katy's personal experiences makes our continuous innovation and new menu items so special, and we are doing just that by introducing our new mouthwatering Brisket Birria," said Karin Silk, CMO of QDOBA. "Chef Katy and her team have seen and tasted first-hand the craze of birria. Being able to offer one the hottest food trends to QDOBA fans is what makes us a destination for flavorful Mexican food."

