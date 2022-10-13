VAPORESSO Wins 6 American MUSE Design Awards

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping brand VAPORESSO was recently recognized by the American MUSE Design Awards as being a global leader in creative design. The prestigious awards group granted VAPORESSO with 6 awards for product design (2 Gold and 4 Silver) for 6 products, following on from the brand's recognition by the 2022 Red Dot Awards.

The MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for any and all designers whose craftsmanship shifts paradigms. For the 2022 batch of entrants, VAPORESSO LUXE X and ZERO S both earned gold across a range of factors, whilst the XROS 3, XROS NANO, GEN 200, and GEN 80S earned silver.

The gold award-winning LUXE X was praised for its exceptional sci-fi-like appearance, raising the industry standard for product design and aesthetics. Aside from official recognition by awards programs, the LUXE X has also proven to be greatly sought after by consumers, with hundreds lining up in front of stores across the UK and France to be the first in line to purchase the products on launch throughout August.

Upon receiving the awards, VAPORESSO CMO, Thalia said, "At VAPORESSO, we take pride in being leaders in creative design and are committed to creating new and innovative products. These awards are further evidence that the creative industry at large recognizes our brand as being a market leader in product design, and confirms to us that we are on the right track."

In continuing to put users at the forefront of design innovations, the incoming LUXE XR is the newest iteration of the highly-popular LUXE X. This next-gen product is mod-able and features a whole new look, combining the latest in cutting-edge atomization technology with emerging fashion trends and user-friendly designs. The LUXE XR pod is equipped with COREX heating tech and fully compatible with GTX coils including 0.4ohm/0.6ohm/0.8ohm/1.2ohm sizes, allowing for different airflows and more customizability.

VAPORESSO continues to be at the forefront of atomization technology and products, with the new XROS 3 set to be officially released on October 28 and open for pre-orders from November.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

SOURCE VAPORESSO