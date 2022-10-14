Burke Porter Group Expands Life Sciences Capabilities with Acquisition of D&K Engineering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Porter Group ("BPG") today announced the acquisition of D&K Engineering ("D&K" or "the Company"). D&K is an international end-to-end product design and contract manufacturing services provider supporting companies across medical and life sciences and other advanced technology industries to commercialize breakthrough, science-based products and instruments.

BPG's 'innovation-first' mindset and relentless focus on the customer fits perfectly with D&K's culture and mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire D&K team to BPG," said Jeff Moss, BPG CEO. "D&K's comprehensive, global engineering and manufacturing capabilities complement BPG's offerings in medical and life sciences end markets and extend our footprint into Southern California, one of the most important biomedical markets in the world. The strategic combination of D&K's rich history of innovating alongside the world's leading medical and life science OEMs and BPG's strong manufacturing expertise will meaningfully enhance our ability to serve a diverse and growing base of customers."

Founded in 1999, D&K has built a reputation for collaborating with customers to commercialize highly innovative instruments and devices. The company's capabilities span the entire product lifecycle, from concept creation and design engineering to systems architecture, prototyping, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and after-market support. Over the last 20 years, D&K has partnered with clients to deliver over 700 successful product realization journeys.

D&K founders Scott Dennis and Alex Kunczynski will remain with the Company, working closely with the BPG leadership team and Rich Carone, who leads BPG's Medical and Life Sciences Division.

"Joining an innovative, proven company like BPG will fuel our continued growth, expand our capabilities and increase our global reach, while improving our service offerings and enhancing our current strategic relationships," said Mr. Dennis. "BPG's 'innovation-first' mindset and relentless focus on the customer fits perfectly with D&K's culture and mission, and we look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to generate more value for customers."

Mr. Carone said, "Scott and Alex have assembled an incredibly talented, passionate team, and we are excited to work closely with them as we continue to grow BPG's culture of innovation and reputation for customer satisfaction."

About D&K Engineering

For nearly two decades, D&K has partnered with clients to develop products and instruments with high innovation content and complex manufacturing lifecycles. With capabilities spanning the entire product lifecycle, from requirements definition, systems architecture, concept creation, design, prototyping, manufacturing, to after-market support, D&K's experience-driven engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services evolve hardware, systems and product ideas through all development stages and into stable manufacturing. D&K Engineering is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has additional development and manufacturing sites in Singapore and Malaysia. D&K was the recipient of the 2016 San Diego Business Journal's Manufacturing Award for Best Large Company by Inc. 500 and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies six times.

About Burke Porter Group

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BPG is a leading global supplier of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. BPG focuses on automating high-precision processes, leveraging its capabilities in microfluidics, optical design, additive manufacturing, motion control and software to develop solutions tailored to its customers' needs.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the medical and life sciences and specialty industrial sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 45 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

