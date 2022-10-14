LongueVue Capital Closes LVC IV, a $360 Million Private Investment Fund

New Orleans-based Private Equity Firm Announces Final Closing of Fourth Fund Targeting Investments in Lower Middle Market Founder Owned Businesses

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, today announced the final closing of LongueVue Capital Partners IV, L.P. ("LVC IV" or the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed, hitting its extended hard cap of $360 million with strong support from existing investors and meaningful participation from new institutional limited partners.

Building upon LVC's 21-year track record of delivering consistent top-tier returns, LVC IV will remain focused on control investments in middle market businesses as the first institutional investor. LongueVue Capital seeks to partner with growth-oriented companies that have both (i) scalable and sustainable business models and (ii) exceptional leadership teams across a targeted group of industries. LVC's proactive, hands-on approach, coupled with deep industry experience, enables the firm to be thoughtful stewards of portfolio companies and dependable strategic partners.

In anticipation of launching LVC IV, LongueVue Capital expanded the team to include fourteen investment professionals as well as a growing roster of industry-focused dedicated operating partners. LVC's operating partners bring tremendous industry experience to support investments and value creation initiatives in healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services.

LongueVue Capital received increasing participation from existing limited partners, including The University of Texas Investment Management Company, Serve Capital Partners, Brockenbrough, and a number of family office, institutional, and high-net-worth investors. In addition, LVC welcomed new institutional limited partners, Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado and Capital Creek Partners, to LVC IV, among others. Further, LVC proudly received commitments from ten current and former portfolio company executives.

About LongueVue Capital:

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital (human and financial) to middle market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC's team is an ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, manufacturing, and industrial services. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

