Quaker® Unveils "Quaker Hunger Clock" and Teams Up with Feeding America® to Raise Funds for 5 Million Meals by Super Bowl LVII

The official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock as part of a longtime commitment to help tackle hunger and advance food security

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Bowl LVII is fast-approaching, and Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, is counting down the days (and minutes) a little differently this year. As the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, Quaker is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock in partnership with Feeding America.

Quaker unveils the Quaker Hunger Clock at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, AZ on Friday, October 14, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Quaker believes that the circumstances of life should never be a barrier to good nutrition, which is why the brand is helping tackle hunger and advance food security in the U.S. Quaker's goal is to help raise $500,000, equivalent to funding 5 million meals*, for Feeding America by Super Bowl LVII. Quaker will match donations to Feeding America, made through its QR code, up to a total of $250,000. The Quaker Hunger Clock counts down the minutes to Super Bowl LVII while counting up to Quaker's goal of funding for 5 million meals donated. The QR code featured on the clock will direct people to QuakerHungerClock.com where they can help by donating to Feeding America. Every donation made through QuakerHungerClock.com triggers a change in the clock's meal tally and helps Feeding America tackle hunger.

Ahead of World Food Day (October 16), Quaker is unveiling the Quaker Hunger Clock on Friday, October 14 at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, AZ, right outside of State Farm Stadium where Super Bowl LVII will take place. Many residents live in "food deserts" or more than one mile from fresh and healthy food. There are 43 food deserts in Phoenix, which is more than 75% of the total number of food deserts in Maricopa County**. Through the Quaker Hunger Clock, the brand also hopes to bring awareness to the large number of people facing hunger not only in Phoenix, but across the U.S.

Quaker is also teaming up with former NFL players Eli Manning and Jason Brown to spread awareness about food insecurity in the U.S. and encourage people to donate through the Quaker Hunger Clock QR code.

This is a continuation of Manning's partnership with Quaker. Earlier this fall, Quaker released its latest commercial titled, "Oat Up!," featuring both the superfood and the football superstar alongside his adorable (yet demanding) neighbor-turned-head coach.

Since retiring from the NFL, Jason Brown has dedicated his life to advancing food security by maintaining a 1,000-acre farm, First Fruits Farm, where he donates every harvest to local food pantries.

"At Quaker, helping individuals and families in need gain access to warm and nutritious foods is at the heart of what we do," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "We're excited to continue our long-term partnership with Feeding America and engage NFL fans to help tackle hunger—a mission that aligns with our purpose and broader Pep+ commitments."

The donations made to Feeding America through the Quaker Hunger Clock QR code will help support Feeding America with their everyday mission of advancing food security and helping make a positive impact on communities in need.

"More than 34 million people face hunger in America, including nearly 9 million children. We are grateful to Quaker for their commitment to helping our neighbors in need and inspiring action," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Quaker's donation will help provide nourishing meals to communities across the country."

Head to QuakerHungerClock.com for more information and to donate to Feeding America. For additional information about Quaker products, visit QuakerOats.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. The monetary equivalent of meals will be donated. From October 14, 2022 to February 12, 2023, Quaker will match donations dollar for dollar, up to a maximum donation of $250,000. Minimum contribution: $150,000.

**City of Phoenix, Phoenix.gov

