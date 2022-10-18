Wealth Solutions Report Recognizes Hispanic Top Industry Leaders

Fourth Set Of WSR Pathfinder Awards Names Industry-Leading Hispanic Executives In Honor Of National Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the digital media platform featuring insights, analysis and commentary for the wealth management space – today announced its fourth group of Pathfinder Awards, the Hispanic Top Industry Leaders, recognizing distinguished industry executives of Hispanic origin, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards honor outstanding executives of diverse backgrounds with a strong industry reputation, broad influence, demonstrated dedication to wealth management and the ability to serve as role models for industry professionals and persons considering a career in wealth management.

This fourth installment of the Pathfinder Awards series follows awards earlier in 2022 coinciding with Black History Month, Women's History Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Each time it presents awards, WSR provides a platform for the voices of persons from underrepresented groups so the industry can learn and discuss how to improve on matters of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "WSR holds a deep commitment to expanding diversity within wealth management and promoting advancement for persons from underrepresented backgrounds. We're excited to recognize the WSR Pathfinder Awards – Hispanic Top Industry Leaders both for their distinguished track record of accomplishments and decades of dedication to our industry, as well as their encouragement and inspiration as role models to the next generation of Hispanic professionals and executives."

WSR named winners in multiple categories as follows:

Hispanic Product Manager Of The Year – Stephanie Gutierrez , Head of Product Management and Integrations at Equity Advisor Solutions, who leads the team architecting product offerings at the custodian firm she co-founded in 2010.

Hispanic Wealthtech Leader Of The Year – Robert Cruz , Vice President, Information Governance & Strategic Alliances of Smarsh, a two-decade technology veteran who leads the team responsible for data privacy, electronic discovery, data migration, information governance and regulatory compliance.

Hispanic Entrepreneur Of The Year – Isidoro Korngold , Chairman of the Board and co-founder at Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, with almost $2 billion in assets, which serves a high net worth international clientele.

Hispanic Financial Advisor Of The Year – Sandra Terronez , Senior Financial Planner at Bogart Wealth, who leads the team designing and analyzing financial plans for the firm, which holds over $2 billion in client assets and grew 157% in three years.

Hispanic CEO Of The Year – Edward E. Fernandez , President and CEO of 1031 Crowdfunding, a 20-year veteran who founded the firm in 2014 to provide Delaware Statutory Trust solutions to real estate investors.

Hispanic CMO Of The Year – Angel Gonzalez , Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Snappy Kraken, who, together with his co-founders, led the firm from startup in 2016 to serving 6,000 advisors and earning multiple industry awards today.

"We congratulate each of our WSR Pathfinder Awards winners and are honored to provide them a platform to share their voices with us," said Roth. "As an industry, we have made significant progress towards including persons of Hispanic origin, but there is still work to be done for the Hispanic community and all other underrepresented communities."

WSR will continue its Pathfinder Awards series in 2023 as part of its commitment to recognize excellence in leadership and provide a conversation platform for the wealth management industry to continue advancing diversity.

