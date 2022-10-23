Global Times editorial: China striving in unity will benefit the world more

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) further pointed out the direction of the cause of the Party and the country. In the report, "striving in unity" emerged as a very important phrase. Striving in unity is the only road the Chinese people can take to make historic achievements under the leadership of the Party. When our country's development enters a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing, it is especially necessary for us to take "striving in unity" as a source of strength to overcome difficulties.

It can be said that different countries face their own challenges, but there is only one thing that all societies need, and that is striving in unity. Without unity, society will be torn apart by internal friction; without striving, no matter how many family assets have been accumulated, they will be dissipated sooner or later.

As the lyric of a song that is well-known to Chinese people goes, "Unity means power." Since modern times, the Chinese people's understanding of unity has been very profound. The Chinese phrase "a plate of loose sand" corresponds to a collective memory of humiliation, suffering, turmoil and war suffered by the Chinese nation. It is the CPC that has united and organized the Chinese people to completely bring this nightmarish experience to an end. Because of the CPC, it has been possible for the Chinese nation to achieve the greatest extent and greatest degree of unity, which is also positive energy. "The Party has made spectacular achievements through its great endeavors over the past century," and this is one of the institutional advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The unity of the Chinese people is the unity that closely revolves around the backbone of the CPC.

We deeply understand that for a huge and developing country like China, instability, uncertainty and insecurity from the external environment are not decisive. Since reform and opening-up, we have encountered many external risks, but have managed to overcome them by doing our own things well and focusing on domestic affairs. "The great achievements of the new era have come from the collective dedication and hard work of our Party and our people." This was the case in the past, and so will it be in the future. Meanwhile, doing our own things well contributes to building the community with a shared future for mankind.

Striving in unity is the precise refinement and vivid expression of the strong consensus of the Chinese nation. The Chinese people have never had any illusions that realizing national rejuvenation would come easily. When we are facing difficulties and challenges, the Chinese people's spirit of striving in unity will be even higher. Let us "fight one battle after another," move toward new victories in unity, and strive to achieve new success!

Global Times: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202210/1277674.shtml

