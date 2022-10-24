RV Retailer, LLC (“RVR”) Opens Brand New Exclusive Airstream Dealership in Austin, Texas

Major Investment in Future Growth and Customer Experience

#1 Airstream Travel Trailer Dealer in U.S. Central Region for Four Consecutive Years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the grand opening of a new dedicated Airstream dealership facility in the Austin, Texas market. This is the first phase of a two phase project that will deliver two stand-alone facilities in the Austin market with over 50,000 square feet of sales and service space including 46 service bays across the full-service dealership facilities.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to open an exceptional brand-new Airstream of Austin dealership facility at a great location on 22 acres on I-35. The new dedicated world-class Airstream facility is one of the finest in the country to rival our flagship Airstream of Tampa location. Our team has delivered as the #1 Airstream dealer in the U.S. Central Region for four years in a row and this new facility will help them achieve even greater heights in sales and service."

"We thank the Airstream leadership team for their partnership and support," added Jon Ferrando. "The Airstream of Austin store will have 18 service bays and almost 20,000 square feet of building space including a beautiful showroom."





"We are proud that our Airstream of Austin store has the most Master Sales Certified associates for Airstream in the state and is routinely acknowledged as a Five Rivet Dealer the highest distinction bestowed by Airstream. They will now have a world class facility to complement this incredible group of associates and their accomplishments," said Larry Hall, President of RVR's Central Region.

"The City of Buda is one of the fastest growing in Texas with 145% population growth from 2010-2020. We appreciate all the support on this development project from the City of Buda Mayor and City Council, Buda Economic Development Corporation, and Chamber of Commerce," added Jon Ferrando.

To learn more about ExploreUSA, Airstream of Austin, and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.exploreusa.com/, https://www.airstreamofaustin.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 106 RV stores in 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Harper's Camperland, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

