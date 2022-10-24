WINDOW UNVEILING WITH BILLY PORTER KICKS OFF BLOOMINGDALE'S BEST HOLIDAY EVER

As the 150th celebrations continue, Bloomingdale's prepares shoppers for a holiday season like no other with gifting and entertaining events and activations for everyone

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced the official start of the holiday season with a holiday campaign like no other. Preparing shoppers for the Best Holiday Ever, Bloomingdale's is the one-stop destination for gifting, entertaining, and holiday cheer. With a series of festive and fun in-store and digital activations, Bloomingdale's brings the spirit of the holidays to a new level.

To kick off the season, on November 17, Bloomingdale's will unveil its Best Holiday Ever window display, along Lexington Avenue at the 59th Street flagship. The windows will embody the spirit of the season, with gift giving and making memories as the common thread throughout. Each window will feature a variety of magical elements, from larger-than-life wrapping paper, scissors, and champagne glasses to a toy workshop, a three-dimensional camera feeding images of holiday cards, and more.

The unveiling celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance like no other by Billy Porter, Emmy, Grammy and Two-Time Tony Award Winner. The event is open to the public, but those at home can also tune in live on Bloomingdales.com to get a first look at the windows.

"Bloomingdale's has been the go-to destination for holiday shopping for 150 years," shared Tony Spring, CEO of Bloomingdale's. "This season feels particularly special, as we commemorate our historic milestone and gear up for a season like no other. Customers can expect to be wowed both in-store and online with amazing gifts, entertaining tips, events, and activations that will make this the best holiday ever."

The Best Thanksgiving and Best Holiday Ever campaign makes preparing for the holidays stress-free and fun. Guests can stop in the store or tune-in online for a series of partnerships and collaborations that offer up entertaining tips, recipes, gifting suggestions and so much more.

CELEBRATIONS LIKE NO OTHER

Holiday Cheer Comes to Life: Santaland

Throughout the season, guests will be immersed in a winter wonderland that truly brings the magic of the holidays to shoppers and families. During the Saturday's Generation Holiday Bash, select stores will also host an exclusive breakfast with Santa, a Holiday Bear sweater customization, a Santa's Workshop photo experience, and much more.

Bloomingdale's American Express® Credit Card x Studio59 Lounge

In partnership with American Express, the flagship store's Studio 59 will get a holiday makeover, putting a festive touch on the iconic café. Bloomingdale's American Express® card members will also have access to exclusive experiences, including the Thursday night cabaret series in partnership with Broadway Cares.

Get Decked Out: Saturday's Generation Holiday Bash

On Saturday, December 3 from 1 - 5 p.m. , select stores will help customers get decked out for the holiday season with a fun and immersive shopping experience. This iteration of Saturday's Generation will feature a hot cocoa bar, holiday cookie decorating, DJ's playing the best of holiday music, photobooth opportunities, department activations like beauty demos, personal shopping services, cooking demos, and so much more.

HOLIDAY GIFTING LIKE NO OTHER

Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Exclusive Collection: Holiday Gifting Edition

The company's biggest and most impressive collection of limited-edition designer collaborations will continue with a rollout of new, exclusive launches for the holiday season. The luxury selections featuring top brands and designers will span across beauty, home, accessories, fine jewelry, and women's and men's fashion.

Bloomingdale's Carousel: The Greatest Gifts with Ayesha Curry

The spirit of the holidays comes to life with the Carousel at Bloomingdale's , which will feature over 150 gifts across categories, curated by Ayesha Curry . With over 16 diverse and woman-owned brands included and bundles from Ayesha's lifestyle brand, Sweet July, the Carousel is a one-stop shop for everyone on your list. Ayesha will also join Jordan Andino On Screen at Bloomingdales.com on November 16 for home and holiday entertaining tips.

The Perfect Coffee Table Book: Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Milestone

A statement piece that explores Bloomingdale's iconic history in relation to fashion and pop culture over the last 15 decades. A gift that is one for the books for fashion and history lovers alike, features archival images, designer interviews, and a look back at the birth of American style.

AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal Collaboration

The newest, limited-edition AQUA collection features designs created in collaboration with award-winning interior designer, artist, and stylist, Kerri Rosenthal . The collection features 50 must-have pieces for everyone on your list. The largest assortment from any AQUA collab thus far includes products within ready-to-wear, girls, handbags, jewelry, lounge, cold weather, and home.

Bloomingdale's Fragrance Fair

On December 10 and 11, the fragrance department in Bloomingdale's stores around the country will offer the perfect holiday upgrades. With live music to set the tone, those looking to purchase a fragrance can add on engraving and customizations, gift-wrapping and more. With a purchase of $200 or more, shoppers will also receive a fragrance atomizer with purchase.

Holiday Shopping in the Metaverse

Holiday doesn't stop with physical gifts! Shoppers can enter Bloomingdale's virtual store in the Metaverse, developed by Emperia, with new surprises for the holiday season, including storefronts from Chanel Fragrance & Beauty, Ralph Lauren and Nespresso.

On Screen Gifting Series:

In a mix between both On Screen and in-store events, the gifting series will offer shoppers suggestions and guidance on gifting in partnership with personal stylists, as well as brands like La Mer and Temple St. Clair.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING LIKE NO OTHER

On Screen with Jordan Andino

Chef Jordan Andino will return to the B Kitchen with a home entertaining series co-hosted by special guests throughout the holiday season. Kicking off October 26 , the different shows, that can be found on Bloomingdales.com, will feature designer Michael Aram , Carousel curator and CEO and Founder of Sweet July, Ayesha Curry , Co-Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse, Laura Kim , Pastry Chef of The Musket Room, Camari Mick , and Bloomingdale's Fashion Director of Home, Kelley Carter .

Gift Services for The Best Holiday Ever

Whether it's finding the right gift for everyone on your list, preparing your home for guests, or finding the perfect outfit for any holiday occasion, Bloomingdale's guest services are here to help. Personal shopping appointments, gift wrapping, same-day delivery, and stylist one-on-ones for holiday events are all available to take the stress out of the holiday season.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

This holiday season, Bloomingdale's will continue to partner with customers to b the change, raising awareness and funds for organizations that advance its mission of building a more equitable, sustainable future for all.

No Kid Hungry

This holiday season Bloomingdale's is launching a partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. From November 1 – 27, Bloomingdale's will host a register round-up campaign, online donation page, and $1 donation opportunities within in-store restaurants. No Kid Hungry will also be a part of the Bloomingdale's On Screen holiday entertaining series.

Child Mind Institute

As a founding partner of Child Mind Institute, Bloomingdale's is proud to have raised over $2.8 million to support the organization's mission of transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. To continue this partnership, Bloomingdale's will host in-store and online donation opportunities from November 29 – January 14 , including donating five dollars to the Child Mind Institute for each purchase of the 150th Anniversary Limited Edition Little Brown Bear. Additionally, special edition "Little Good Bag" inserts will be included in the December 11 distribution of the New York Times , featuring self-portraits of children served by the Child Mind Institute. Shoppers who bring the bag to Bloomingdale's between December 11 – 18 will receive a gift card.

For more information on Bloomingdale's holiday activations, events, celebrations and more, please visit Bloomingdales.com or on Instagram, @Bloomingdales.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores, and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyalist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About b the change:

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, Donors Choose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

