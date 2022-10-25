COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® NAMES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, named Marc Richard as the Senior Vice President of Operations. He previously served as a Vice President of Franchise Operations for Smoothie King, where his team supported 200 + franchisees and 450 locations.

Prior to joining Smoothie King, he held several roles with Domino's Pizza, including Director of Corporate Operations and Director of Franchise Operations. As Director of Franchise Operations, he led a team of 10 Business Consultants in influencing and partnering with 185 franchisees who operated close to 1,100 units generating nearly $1 Billion in annual retail sales.

"I have a great respect and appreciation for franchisees and the dedication that is required to deliver an outstanding experience for their customers, guests and clients on a daily basis," said Marc Richard, Senior Vice President of Operations for College HUNKS. "Seeing the rapid expansion that College HUNKS has had in the past few years and knowing the impact that they are having on both their franchisees and the community is what drew me to the HUNKS organization."

"Marc's experience guiding franchising teams to success made him an ideal match for College HUNKS. He brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the organization, and his leadership will be a key part of the organization's mission to Move The World," said Roman Cowan, Brand President of College HUNKS.

Marc is an alumnus of Michigan State University where he received a Bachelor's in Finance.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com 786-605-9228

View original content:

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving