Commvault Simplifies and Automates Cloud Protection for Enterprise Kubernetes Workloads

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced expanded protection for Kubernetes workloads, including fully automated management, replication, migration, and security enhancements, across its entire portfolio. The new features, delivered through Commvault Complete™ Data Protection and Metallic® offerings, provide customers with simple management and enterprise-grade protection for hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

Organizations are increasingly adopting Kubernetes to modernize their environments and accelerate the migration of applications to the cloud. According to Gartner, by 2025, 85% of global enterprises will be running containerized applications in production1.

By integrating Kubernetes protection into its portfolio, Commvault is enabling enterprises to innovate. The latest Kubernetes data protection enhancements include:

Complete, cloud-native protection and recoverability for the entire Kubernetes ecosystem, including full clusters, namespaces, and ETCD and SSL certification protection

Faster, simpler development testing and lifecycle events with seamless migrations of Kubernetes applications between clusters, distributions, versions, and storage

Cost-effective disaster recovery by replacing business-critical applications offsite for on-demand application recovery – with no long-running infrastructure

"Using Commvault's single platform, we are able to proactively monitor and assess risks, mitigate cyber threats to the business, and protect all workloads, including Kubernetes, in multi-clouds – reducing our OPEX by up to 40% compared to the previous solutions," said Bruno Bianchini, Head of Infrastructure & Technological Services - Global Digital Solutions, ENEL. "Commvault proved to be the most effective solution to support our growth strategy and continue our digital transformation journey, without impacting productivity and customer service."

Named a leader and outperformer in GigaOm's 2022 Radar report for Kubernetes Data Protection, Commvault's Metallic portfolio is the only Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution to meet FedRAMP Ready High status, addressing a critical gap in the market. Partnering with NetApp, Commvault delivers Metallic Government Cloud, providing much needed Kubernetes data protection to federal and government agencies.

"I'm genuinely excited that Commvault's announcements are bringing world-class data management solutions to Kubernetes," said Nigel Poulton, Kubernetes author, trainer and evangelist. "Having spent a lot of time in this space, it's exciting to see long-term industry leaders taking it seriously – something that's essential for industries like banking and healthcare where the full spectrum of protection must be in place before they can deploy any new workloads into the enterprise."

To learn more about Commvault's Kubernetes offerings, register now for Commvault Connections, where Poulton will be leading a session - "Is Kubernetes Cloud-Native Data Protection the Next Frontier?"

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

