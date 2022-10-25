Confie Expands BPO with New Service Center in Tijuana

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., today announced the continued expansion of its business process outsourcing division (BPO) with the launch of a new service center in Tijuana. The new facility, Confie's second in Mexico, will help accommodate the company's rapid growth in customer call center and outsourcing services, as well as facilitate expected future development.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

Confie opened Seguros Confie, the shared services center and BPO division of Confie, in 2010. In 2021, popular publisher and social media leader Yo Amo Tijuana named the 1,500 seat, state-of-the-art headquarters "Best Call Center to Work For". The nearshore facility operates 24 hours a day to deliver high-quality efficient support for Confie's US brands and its customers. Confie BPO's mission is to help companies optimize their operations for maximum productivity and profitability while providing world-class service to their customers.

"This expansion marks significant growth for our BPO division and an even greater opportunity for businesses to leverage our transformative business outsourcing tools to increase customers and revenues," said Cesar Soriano, CEO, Confie. "Our team of skilled professionals and bilingual agents work across multiple channels to communicate with customers to deliver positive, measurable results for businesses."

Seguros Confie currently has more than 1,200 skilled staff members, nearly all of whom are bilingual and bicultural. It will expand with 200 more at the new facility. Interested parties can visit confiemx.com to learn more about available positions.

Confie is also committed to its local presence in Mexico, with a strong social responsibility program. This program allows employees to voluntarily help the community by donating every two or three months to local associations that support important efforts such as migrants, pet rescues, vulnerable women, and shelters. Confie's culture as a supportive and collaborative neighbor and team has positioned the company as one of the most well-known call centers in Tijuana's financial zone that provides jobs to bilingual citizens.

"Seguros Confie has been positioned as one of the best companies to work with due to its adaptation to change and implementation of innovations. Today, Seguros Confíe has the most prepared and qualified staff to offer solutions to all our customers with success," said Javier de la Torre, senior vice president of operations and GM Tijuana. "What distinguishes us is our commitment to creating an environment where our team members are encouraged to grow and be a positive influence on their communities. We are a company that focuses on people – and that leads to success in business."

For more information on Confie's Business Process Outsourcing division, visit confiebpo.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Seguros Confie

Seguros Confie started its operations in Tijuana, Baja California, México, in 2008, when Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S, acquired Freeway Insurance and transitioned support operations and administration to Tijuana. Over the ensuing years, the company moved to a brand new facility in the financial zone of Tijuana in 2016. Today, Seguros Confíe has more than 1,200+ employees distributed in both locations and remotely. Seguros Confie serves all 50 states in the U.S. To learn more about Seguros Confie visit www.confiemx.com.

About Confie BPO

In 2010, Confie opened a nearshore business process outsourcing division to help companies optimize their operations by providing call center solutions to maximize their probability. Shortly after, Confie BPO became the outsourcing leader in the insurance, financial and healthcare industries by providing transformative tools and cutting-edge technology for businesses seeking customer growth and increased revenue. They offer a wide range of inbound and outbound call services that are easily customizable, integrate seamlessly and deliver measured results. For more information about Confie BPO, visit www.confiebpo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confie