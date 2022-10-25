Janney Taps SS&C for Investment Performance Measurement and Reporting

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Janney Montgomery Scott LLC ("Janney"), a leading full-service wealth management, financial services, and investment banking firm, chose SS&C to service its investment performance and reporting. Janney will leverage SS&C's performance measurement and client reporting technology and outsourced operational services for its wealth management business.

"SS&C offers a strong combination of advanced and scalable technology and operational expertise. Their performance reporting and dashboards will help deliver investment performance measurement, analysis, and reporting to our clients and financial advisors faster and more efficiently," said David Mullan, Senior Vice President & Head of Operations.

SS&C combines its award-winning SS&C Sylvan and SS&C Vision FI solutions with SS&C's expert operational services team in automating and managing the data validation, performance calculation and report production process. The robust solution leverages SS&C APIs to integrate with Janney's existing technology platform to provide their financial advisors with performance analysis dashboards and ad hoc reporting capability.

"We're pleased to extend our relationship with Janney with a combination of technology and operational services," said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "This solution is cost-effective and scalable to meet the varied performance analysis and custom reporting needs of the most demanding clients and advisors."

About Janney

We provide individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with tailored financial advice. Whether you have questions about an investment strategy, comprehensive financial planning, or raising capital, we are committed to understanding and responding to your needs. You'll find the size of our firm and experience of our professionals make us approachable, accessible, and accountable. With a history of strength and stability, an ability to execute, and a culture of service and collaboration, we continue to deliver on our mission of offering the highest standard of success in financial relationships.

For more information on Janney, visit https://www.janney.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

