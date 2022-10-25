NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. closed and integrated on August 26 , adding approximately $1.1 billion in assets

Net income of $19 million and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $25 million , compared to net income of $24 million in prior quarter and net income of $8 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $16 million in third quarter 2021, impacted by the Charter acquisition in 2022 and the Mackinac acquisition in 2021

Net income of $67 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $71 million for first nine months of 2022, compared to net income of $44 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $49 million for first nine months of 2021

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.29 and $4.72 for the three and nine months ended September 30

Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.74 and $5.05 for the three and nine months ended September 30

Return on average assets of 0.93% and 1.18% for the three and nine months ended September 30

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet" or the "Company") announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.29, compared to $24 million and $1.73 for second quarter 2022, and $8 million and $0.73 for third quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 0.93%, 1.32% and 0.59%, for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021, respectively.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $67 million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.72, compared to net income of $44 million and earnings per diluted common share of $4.22 for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.18% and 1.24% for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses, and gains on other assets and investments. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.45 for third quarter 2022 and $0.76 for third quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $0.33 for 2022 and $0.48 for 2021.

On August 26, 2022, Nicolet completed its acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). In the merger, Charter shareholders received approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock (valued at $98 million) and cash consideration of $39 million, for a total purchase price of $137 million. Upon consummation, Charter added total assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, deposits of $869 million, and preliminary goodwill of $53 million.

"Nicolet's penchant for taking the long view showed up in this quarter's numbers. While we planned for and achieved successful integrations and organic growth, we didn't plan for the opportunity to add significant and proven talent to our wealth management team. So, we were excited to add a pre-eminently successful wealth advisor in the greater Green Bay area and a team of seasoned wealth professionals in Northern Michigan," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "Throughout Nicolet's history, we have aggressively added established bankers and advisors when possible, looking at these actions as long-term investments rather than short-term expenses. We understand that our brand promise is delivered through our people, and the more talent we have, the better we can fulfill this promise. Therefore, finding and retaining great people is key to our success."

"To some degree, I wish I could take you inside the room when we have strategic discussions. You would see that we work hard to balance the optimism of having a record year with the realities of the macroeconomic environment. We have found that remembering our core purpose of serving our 3 Circles (customers, shareholders, and employees) has helped us focus our discussions. As our team continues to execute our strategic priorities, as evidenced by strong core growth, we gain confidence that our investments in people will continue to deliver long-term payoffs," Daniels added.

"Lastly, we maintain our confidence in our credit culture as our asset quality trends remain solid and net charge-offs negligible," Daniels continued.

The Company's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. In addition to the 2022 Charter acquisition, during 2021 Nicolet acquired, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2022 include partial contributions from Charter, while 2021 results include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date. At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.

Balance Sheet Review

At September 30, 2022, period end assets were $8.9 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion (21%) from June 30, 2022, largely due to the Charter acquisition, which added $1.1 billion of assets at acquisition. Total loans increased $1.0 billion (20%) from June 30, 2022, including the Charter acquisition as well as solid organic loan growth. Excluding the $827 million of loans acquired with Charter, organic loan growth was 3.6% (or 14.2% annualized) from June 30, 2022. Total deposits of $7.4 billion at September 30, 2022, increased $1.1 billion (18%) from June 30, 2022, including the Charter acquisition as well as higher brokered deposits. Total borrowings increased $308 million from June 30, 2022, with approximately half acquired with Charter and the remainder related to new FHLB advances. Total capital was $938 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $99 million since June 30, 2022, mostly from the common stock issued for the Charter acquisition, as well as solid earnings offset by unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $40 million and represented 0.45% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $42 million or 0.56% at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses-loans was $60 million and represented 1.01% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $51 million and 1.02% at June 30, 2022. The growth in the allowance for credit losses-loans was mostly due to the $8 million Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of Charter. Asset quality trends remain solid and net charge-offs are negligible.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for third quarter 2022 was $19 million, compared to net income of $24 million for second quarter 2022.

Net interest income was $63 million for third quarter 2022, up $8 million from second quarter 2022, the net of $11 million higher interest income and $3 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was attributable to strong loan growth (both organic and acquired), new and renewed loans repricing higher from the Federal Reserve interest rate increases, and additional tax-exempt municipal securities (acquired with Charter), while the higher interest expense was due to both higher average balances and higher rates (also related to the Federal Reserve interest rate increases). Average interest-earning assets of $7.2 billion grew $581 million over second quarter 2022, mostly due to a $553 million increase in average loans from solid organic loan growth and one month of contribution from Charter. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.7 billion increased $305 million from second quarter 2022, including $232 million higher interest-bearing deposits and $73 million higher wholesale funding, mostly due to the timing of the Charter acquisition.

The net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.48%, up 14bps from 3.34% for second quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 30bps (to 3.91%) reflecting both the changing mix of interest-earning assets (which shifted to 75% loans and 25% investments / other interest-earning assets for third quarter 2022, compared to 73% loans and 27% investments / other interest-earning assets for second quarter 2022) and the rising interest rate environment. The cost of funds increased 25bps (to 0.65%) for third quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $13.0 million for third quarter 2022, down $1.1 million (8%) compared to second quarter 2022, mostly due to lower net asset gains. Third quarter 2022 included minimal net asset gains, while second quarter 2022 included $1.6 million of net asset gains, primarily related to sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations). Net mortgage income of $1.7 million was down $0.5 million from second quarter 2022, as mortgage volume continues to slow amidst the rising interest rates. BOLI income increased $0.2 million over second quarter 2022, on improving rates and higher average balances. Other noninterest income improved $0.7 million between the sequential quarters mostly due to a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets from less dramatic market declines.

Noninterest expense of $42.6 million increased $6.0 million (17%) from second quarter 2022. Personnel expense increased $4.5 million (23%) from second quarter 2022, including one-time personnel costs for investments in our wealth team, higher incentives from the successful Charter acquisition, the offsetting change to the nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities, and higher health claim experience, as well as higher salaries and fringe benefits from the larger employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $1.6 million (9%), largely due to $0.8 million higher office expense (largely software and equipment maintenance), $0.2 million higher business development (timing of business events and community support), a $0.3 million increase in intangible amortization (related to the Charter acquisition), and a $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense (mostly related to a $0.2 million impairment on a closed bank branch).

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















(In thousands, except share data)

09/30/2022

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 118,537

$ 96,189

$ 183,705

$ 209,349

$ 217,608 Interest-earning deposits

319,745

84,828

212,218

385,943

1,132,997 Cash and cash equivalents

438,282

181,017

395,923

595,292

1,350,605 Certificates of deposit in other banks

13,510

15,502

19,692

21,920

24,079 Securities available for sale, at fair value

949,597

813,248

852,331

921,661

715,942 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

686,424

695,812

684,991

651,803

49,063 Other investments

79,279

53,269

54,257

44,008

38,602 Loans held for sale

3,709

5,084

9,764

6,447

16,784 Other assets held for sale

—

—

—

199,833

177,627 Loans

5,984,437

4,978,654

4,683,315

4,621,836

3,533,198 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(60,348)

(50,655)

(49,906)

(49,672)

(38,399) Loans, net

5,924,089

4,927,999

4,633,409

4,572,164

3,494,799 Premises and equipment, net

106,648

96,656

94,275

94,566

83,513 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

165,166

136,060

135,292

134,476

100,690 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

122,095

108,884

102,210

113,375

86,162 Total assets

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,477,507

$ 2,045,732

$ 1,912,995

$ 1,975,705

$ 1,852,119 Interest-bearing deposits

4,918,395

4,240,534

4,318,125

4,490,211

3,576,655 Total deposits

7,395,902

6,286,266

6,231,120

6,465,916

5,428,774 Short-term borrowings

280,000

—

—

—

— Long-term borrowings

225,236

196,963

206,946

216,915

144,233 Other liabilities held for sale

—

—

—

51,586

47,496 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

56,315

47,636

45,836

68,729

58,039 Total liabilities

7,957,453

6,530,865

6,483,902

6,803,146

5,678,542 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

147

134

135

140

120 Additional paid-in capital

620,392

520,741

524,478

575,045

425,367 Retained earnings

380,263

361,753

337,768

313,604

297,299 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(62,339)

(43,241)

(26,071)

3,102

6,492 Total Nicolet stockholders' equity

938,463

839,387

836,310

891,891

729,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820





















Common shares outstanding

14,673,197

13,407,375

13,456,741

13,994,079

11,952,438

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

09/30/2022

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2021

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Interest income:



























Loans, including loan fees

$ 63,060

$ 52,954

$ 51,299

$ 52,292

$ 35,294

$ 167,313

$ 104,267 Taxable investment securities

5,350

5,135

5,127

3,999

2,061

15,612

5,935 Tax-exempt investment securities

1,181

647

675

575

517

2,503

1,582 Other interest income

1,127

790

817

769

869

2,734

2,140 Total interest income

70,718

59,526

57,918

57,635

38,741

188,162

113,924 Interest expense:



























Deposits

4,638

2,410

2,192

2,649

2,444

9,240

7,799 Short-term borrowings

594

28

—

1

—

622

— Long-term borrowings

2,496

2,004

1,931

1,426

1,113

6,431

1,729 Total interest expense

7,728

4,442

4,123

4,076

3,557

16,293

9,528 Net interest income

62,990

55,084

53,795

53,559

35,184

171,869

104,396 Provision for credit losses

8,600

750

300

8,400

6,000

9,650

6,500 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses

54,390

54,334

53,495

45,159

29,184

162,219

97,896 Noninterest income:



























Trust services fee income

1,969

2,004

2,011

2,050

2,043

5,984

5,724 Brokerage fee income

3,040

2,988

3,688

3,205

3,154

9,716

8,938 Mortgage income, net

1,728

2,205

3,253

4,518

4,808

7,186

17,637 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,589

1,536

1,477

1,482

1,314

4,602

3,541 Card interchange income

3,012

2,950

2,581

2,671

2,299

8,543

6,492 BOLI income

966

768

933

722

572

2,667

1,658 Asset gains (losses), net

(46)

1,603

1,313

465

(1,187)

2,870

3,716 Other noninterest income

742

77

687

951

993

1,506

3,594 Total noninterest income

13,000

14,131

15,943

16,064

13,996

43,074

51,300 Noninterest expense:



























Personnel expense

24,136

19,681

21,191

21,491

16,927

65,008

49,127 Occupancy, equipment and office

7,641

6,891

6,944

7,119

5,749

21,476

13,939 Business development and marketing

2,281

2,057

1,831

1,550

1,654

6,169

3,853 Data processing

3,664

3,596

3,387

3,582

2,939

10,647

8,408 Intangibles amortization

1,628

1,347

1,424

1,094

758

4,399

2,400 FDIC assessments

480

480

480

480

480

1,440

1,555 Merger-related expense

519

555

98

2,202

2,793

1,172

3,449 Other noninterest expense

2,218

1,931

2,195

1,890

1,761

6,344

7,158 Total noninterest expense

42,567

36,538

37,550

39,408

33,061

116,655

89,889 Income before income tax

expense

24,823

31,927

31,888

21,815

10,119

88,638

59,307 Income tax expense

6,313

7,942

7,724

5,510

2,295

21,979

14,960 Net income

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 7,824

$ 66,659

$ 44,347 Earnings per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.33

$ 1.79

$ 1.77

$ 1.29

$ 0.75

$ 4.88

$ 4.39 Diluted

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 0.73

$ 4.72

$ 4.22 Common shares outstanding:



























Basic weighted average

13,890

13,402

13,649

12,626

10,392

13,648

10,098 Diluted weighted average

14,310

13,852

14,215

13,049

10,776

14,127

10,503

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share & per share data)

09/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Selected Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 5,391,258

$ 4,838,535

$ 4,688,784

$ 3,952,330

$ 3,076,422

$ 4,975,432

$ 2,924,648 Investment securities

1,625,453

1,573,027

1,575,624

1,269,562

611,870

1,591,551

559,588 Interest-earning assets

7,161,120

6,579,644

6,711,191

5,923,581

4,734,768

6,818,966

4,313,618 Cash and cash equivalents

167,550

217,553

568,472

839,607

1,100,153

316,381

856,983 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

363,211

337,289

338,694

294,051

201,748

346,488

183,632 Total assets

7,856,131

7,273,219

7,519,636

6,772,363

5,246,193

7,550,894

4,765,665 Deposits

6,643,247

6,188,044

6,392,544

5,754,778

4,448,468

6,408,863

4,075,923 Interest-bearing liabilities

4,730,209

4,425,450

4,683,915

4,006,307

3,093,031

4,613,360

2,848,583 Stockholders' equity (common)

890,205

837,975

861,319

784,666

608,946

863,272

568,390 Selected Ratios: (1)



























Book value per common share

$ 63.96

$ 62.61

$ 62.15

$ 63.73

$ 61.01

$ 63.96

$ 61.01 Tangible book value per common

share (2)

$ 36.21

$ 37.49

$ 37.03

$ 39.47

$ 38.43

$ 36.21

$ 38.43 Return on average assets

0.93 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

0.96 %

0.59 %

1.18 %

1.24 % Return on average common equity

8.25

11.48

11.38

8.24

5.10

10.32

10.43 Return on average tangible common

equity (2)

13.93

19.21

18.75

13.19

7.62

17.25

15.41 Average equity to average assets

11.33

11.52

11.45

11.59

11.61

11.43

11.93 Stockholders' equity to assets

10.55

11.39

11.42

11.59

11.38

10.55

11.38 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (2)

6.26

7.15

7.14

7.51

7.48

6.26

7.48 Net interest margin

3.48

3.34

3.23

3.57

2.94

3.36

3.22 Efficiency ratio

55.62

53.74

54.56

56.73

65.32

54.68

58.86 Effective tax rate

25.43

24.88

24.22

25.26

22.68

24.80

25.22 Selected Asset Quality

Information:



























Nonaccrual loans

$ 38,326

$ 36,580

$ 39,670

$ 44,154

$ 16,715

$ 38,326

$ 16,715 Other real estate owned - closed

branches

1,506

4,378

9,019

10,307

2,895

1,506

2,895 Other real estate owned

628

628

797

1,648

1,574

628

1,574 Nonperforming assets

$ 40,460

$ 41,586

$ 49,486

$ 56,109

$ 21,184

$ 40,460

$ 21,184 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 216

$ (149)

$ 66

$ (10)

$ 58

$ 133

$ 170 Allowance for credit losses-loans to

loans

1.01 %

1.02 %

1.07 %

1.07 %

1.09 %

1.01 %

1.09 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

0.02

(0.01)

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.01 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.64

0.73

0.85

0.96

0.47

0.64

0.47 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.45

0.56

0.68

0.73

0.33

0.45

0.33 Stock Repurchase Information:



























Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)

$ —

$ 6,277

$ 54,420

$ 27,784

$ 17,125

$ 60,697

$ 33,680 Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)

—

67,949

593,713

345,166

233,594

661,662

447,898





(1) Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized. (2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures. (3) Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Average





Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 605

$ 1

0.93 %

$ 5,333

$ 13

0.93 %

$ 109,318

$ 2,310

8.27 %

All other loans

5,390,653

63,094

4.60 %

4,833,202

52,971

4.34 %

2,967,104

33,001

4.37 %

Total loans (1) (2)

5,391,258

63,095

4.60 %

4,838,535

52,984

4.34 %

3,076,422

35,311

4.51 %

Investment securities (2)

1,625,453

6,989

1.72 %

1,573,027

6,126

1.56 %

611,870

2,805

1.83 %

Other interest-earning assets

144,409

1,127

3.09 %

168,082

790

1.87 %

1,046,476

869

0.33 %

Total interest-earning assets

7,161,120

$ 71,211

3.91 %

6,579,644

$ 59,900

3.61 %

4,734,768

$ 38,985

3.24 %

Other assets, net

695,011









693,575









511,425









Total assets

$ 7,856,131









$ 7,273,219









$ 5,246,193









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 3,974,448

$ 3,353

0.33 %

$ 3,787,103

$ 1,857

0.20 %

$ 2,665,252

$ 1,550

0.23 %

Brokered deposits

468,010

1,285

1.09 %

423,372

553

0.52 %

284,164

894

1.25 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,442,458

4,638

0.41 %

4,210,475

2,410

0.23 %

2,949,416

2,444

0.33 %

Wholesale funding

287,751

3,089

4.25 %

214,975

2,032

3.77 %

143,615

1,113

3.08 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,730,209

$ 7,727

0.65 %

4,425,450

$ 4,442

0.40 %

3,093,031

$ 3,557

0.46 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,200,789









1,977,569









1,499,052









Other liabilities

34,928









32,225









45,164









Stockholders' equity

890,205









837,975









608,946









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,856,131









$ 7,273,219









$ 5,246,193









Net interest income and rate spread





$ 63,484

3.26 %





$ 55,458

3.21 %





$ 35,428

2.78 %

Net interest margin









3.48 %









3.34 %









2.94 %

Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 1,075

0.05 %





$ 987

0.06 %





$ 406

0.03 %













































For the Nine Months Ended

















September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

















Average





Average

Average





Average













(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate













ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 6,433

$ 1,391

28.51 %

$ 173,463

$ 11,123

8.46 %













All other loans

4,968,999

166,022

4.41 %

2,751,185

93,202

4.48 %













Total loans (1) (2)

4,975,432

167,413

4.45 %

2,924,648

104,325

4.71 %













Investment securities (2)

1,591,551

19,273

1.62 %

559,588

8,187

1.95 %













Other interest-earning assets

251,983

2,734

1.44 %

829,382

2,140

0.34 %













Total interest-earning assets

6,818,966

$ 189,420

3.67 %

4,313,618

$ 114,652

3.51 %













Other assets, net

731,928









452,047





















Total assets

$ 7,550,894









$ 4,765,665





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 3,923,687

$ 6,846

0.23 %

$ 2,483,963

$ 4,914

0.26 %













Brokered deposits

450,311

2,394

0.71 %

284,738

2,885

1.35 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

4,373,998

9,240

0.28 %

2,768,701

7,799

0.38 %













Wholesale funding

239,362

7,053

3.91 %

79,882

1,729

2.87 %













Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,613,360

$ 16,293

0.47 %

2,848,583

$ 9,528

0.45 %













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,034,865









1,307,222





















Other liabilities

39,397









41,470





















Stockholders' equity

863,272









568,390





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,550,894









$ 4,765,665





















Net interest income and rate spread





$ 173,127

3.20 %





$ 105,124

3.06 %













Net interest margin









3.36 %









3.22 %













Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 2,636

0.06 %





$ 1,598

0.05 %























(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense. (3) Loan purchase accounting accretion included in All other loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

09/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)



























Net income (GAAP)

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 7,824

$ 66,659

$ 44,347 Adjustments:



























Provision expense related to merger

8,000

—

—

8,400

6,000

8,000

6,000 Assets (gains) losses, net

46

(1,603)

(1,313)

(465)

1,187

(2,870)

(3,716) Merger-related expense

519

555

98

2,202

2,793

1,172

3,449 Branch closure expense

—

—

—

—

944

—

944 Adjustments subtotal

8,565

(1,048)

(1,215)

10,137

10,924

6,302

6,677 Tax on Adjustments (25%)

2,141

(262)

(304)

2,534

2,731

1,576

1,669 Adjustments, net of tax

6,424

(786)

(911)

7,603

8,193

4,727

5,008 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 24,934

$ 23,199

$ 23,253

$ 23,908

$ 16,017

$ 71,386

$ 49,355 Common shares outstanding:



























Weighted average diluted common shares

14,310

13,852

14,215

13,049

10,776

14,127

10,503 Diluted earnings per common share:



























Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 0.73

$ 4.72

$ 4.22 Adjusted Diluted earnings per

common share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.74

$ 1.67

$ 1.64

$ 1.83

$ 1.49

$ 5.05

$ 4.70 Tangible assets: (2)



























Total assets

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037

$ 6,407,820







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954







Tangible assets

$ 8,488,799

$ 7,033,531

$ 6,982,144

$ 7,355,545

$ 6,137,866







Tangible common equity: (2)



























Stockholders' equity

$ 938,463

$ 839,387

$ 836,310

$ 891,891

$ 729,278







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492

269,954







Tangible common equity

$ 531,346

$ 502,666

$ 498,242

$ 552,399

$ 459,324







Tangible average common equity: (2)



























Average stockholders' equity

(common)

$ 890,205

$ 837,975

$ 861,319

$ 784,666

$ 608,946

$ 863,272

$ 568,390 Average goodwill and other

intangibles, net

363,211

337,289

338,694

294,051

201,748

346,488

183,632 Average tangible common equity

$ 526,994

$ 500,686

$ 522,625

$ 490,615

$ 407,198

$ 516,784

$ 384,758



Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (1) The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. (2) The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

