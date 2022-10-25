High potentials have a high capacity for growth and the raw capabilities for significant upward movement, but they can be "uniquely unqualified" for the job

The Miles Groups' latest C-Suite Intelligence podcast tackles what leaders need to do to build a "mosaic" of talent and gear their entire team for success

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many leaders are attracted to hiring people who they believe will grow into specific roles, but they don't always invest the proper training or tools to get them there," says Courtney Hamilton, Managing Director at The Miles Group .

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

High potentials "have a high capacity for growth and the raw capabilities that allow for significant upward movement," says Taylor Griffin, Chief Operating Officer at The Miles Group . In the new C-Suite Intelligence podcast episode out today – "The Paradox of High-Potential Employees" – Griffin and Hamilton talk about how to manage high potentials, so they can deliver the performance expected of them.

High potentials often are "what we would call 'uniquely unqualified' for a job – they have all this potential, they seem like superstars, their past track records are amazing, but they don't always have the full set of experiences or hard skills that are required for the job that they get hired into," says Griffin.

"The seeds for derailment and even failure are sown very early in a new role, and once they take root, it is extremely difficult to fully recover."

"By definition, high potentials need to take from others to fulfill their roles," says Hamilton. "They have to leverage and lean on their team and peers more. But that doesn't mean you can't invest in high potentials – you just need to be really thoughtful about how you can support them, and how you ultimately build out a mosaic of talent across your team that's going to meet the needs of the business today and the business of tomorrow."

Listen and subscribe to all C-Suite Intelligence episodes on all major platforms, including Apple , Google , and Spotify .

For more information, please contact Davia Temin or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or news@teminandco.com.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG