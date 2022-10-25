"STRANGER THINGS" STAR GABRIELLA PIZZOLO JOINS 'RAPPAPORT TO THE RESCUE' ADOPTION EVENT AT BIG APPLE CIRCUS FOR SPECIAL PERFORMANCE

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: "Stranger Things" star Gabriella Pizzolo will join renowned animal advocate Jill Rappaport.

Gabriella Pizzolo is a 19-year-old Broadway and television star recently seen in the Netflix series Stranger Things as Dustin's long distance girlfriend Suzie. The pair became a viral sensation with their rendition of the song Never Ending Story. She recently has continued her role in Stranger Things 4. She previously starred on Broadway as the title role in Matilda the Musical and as Small Alison in the Tony Winning musical Fun Home. Currently, Gabriella can be seen as Angela Waters on HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Considered a nationwide "Voice for the Voiceless", Jill Rappaport has made it her life's mission to shine a light on animals in need. Her beloved award-winning segment 'Bow To Wow' ran for over seven years on NBC's Today Show and had a 100% adoption record! She is currently the host of Rappaport To The Rescue, a podcast on Pet life Radio, which can be heard worldwide.

WHAT:

Today, the Big Apple Circus and "Rappaport To The Rescue'' announced that Stranger Things star Gabriella Pizzolo will perform a song at the adoption event, taking place at the Circus's Big Top at Damrosch Park on November 8th.

During the pandemic, animal shelters saw a dramatic influx of adoptions, but as life returns to normal, and inflation rates continue to soar, many of those animals are sadly being returned. So, this year, The Big Apple Circus has partnered with renowned animal advocate Jill Rappaport and her brand "Rappaport To The Rescue" to introduce 45 fabulous fur angels – on the 45th anniversary of the Big Apple Circus. Admission is free of charge and guests will be treated to complimentary refreshments. There will be wonderful shelters and foster-based organizations participating from across the tristate to facilitate adoption applications and to share their wisdom about these precious pooches.

WHEN/WHERE:

Tuesday, November 8th from 4 to 6 pm ET, The Big Apple Circus Big Top at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center (Amsterdam Ave &, W 68th St, New York, NY 10023)

ABOUT JILL RAPPAPORT AND RAPPAPORT TO THE RESCUE

Rappaport then went on to create, produce and host Jill Rappaport's Best In Shelter, an NBC prime time special, featuring senior, special needs and pit dogs since Rappaport's heart has always been about finding the underdogs a forever home. She had a recurring 'Rappaport To The Rescue' adoption segment on ABC's The View, created and hosted Dog Bowl on Animal Planet which was Puppy Bowl for seniors and hosted the 'Pup Close and Personal' segments for Puppy Bowl. She has a complete line of pet products and website called Jill Rappaport's Pet Products with a Purpose benefitting animals in need. Rappaport has written four books and won numerous national awards including the coveted ASPCA Presidential Service Award for Media Excellence and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) first Voice For The Animals Award.

ABOUT THE BIG APPLE CIRCUS

This year Little big Ringmaster Alan Silva to guide the audience through a show of incredible acts and to perform his breathtaking aerial silks routine. Also returning is fan favorite, comedic daredevil Johnny Rockett, and back to amaze from above the ring with his world-renowned high wire routine is Nik Wallenda alongside his family. Tickets to this year's show are available at www.bigapplecircus.com

