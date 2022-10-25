SUSE Delivers A Fully Integrated & Purpose Built Cloud Native Solution to Manage Kubernetes & Operating Systems at the Edge

SUSE incorporates its portfolio of Linux and Kubernetes Management into Edge 2.0 providing a secure stack that will allow customers to scale edge operations

Also debuting at KubeCon NA, new innovations for the Rancher by SUSE portfolio that will enhance security for cloud native workloads

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon North America -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announces new advancements that will empower customers to accelerate and scale edge infrastructures as well as transform edge operations. In conjunction with the new advancements for Rancher, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro and SUSE NeuVector, SUSE's Edge solution brings a highly secure, integrated and scalable platform that simplifies, centralizes and automates Kubernetes and Linux OS lifecycle management across distributed edge locations.

"Combining the industry's most widely adopted certified lightweight Kubernetes distro and our industry leading enterprise-ready secure Linux OS built just for the Edge, we're one of the first to deliver a fully integrated cloud native solution that addresses our customer's number one challenge – the need to scale. They need the right cloud infrastructure and edge solutions that can scale simply and successfully manage 1000s of clusters across multiple geographical locations," said Keith Basil, SUSE General Manager of Edge. "The amalgamation of cloud native technologies, increased computing speeds, and artificial intelligence is accelerating edge computing. To meet this demand and continue our innovation we will significantly expand investment in our edge business in 2023."

A Cloud Native Stack for Full Lifecycle Management at the Edge

The need for edge computing is growing. Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud. Similarly, The Linux Foundation found that Edge Computing will be 4x larger than cloud and will generate 75% of data worldwide by 2025.

To set customers up for success for the next generation of embedded edge devices and allow customers to scale, SUSE Edge 2.0 delivers a full range of cloud native edge management solutions with security seamlessly integrated across the full stack – from applications to Kubernetes to operating systems. With varying edge uses – general edge, telecom and automotive – that require additional capabilities, only SUSE provides a use case-based edge solution to match the exact needs of the customer.

Additional capabilities of Edge 2.0 include:

Reduces operational complexity – Customers will benefit from a fully integrated solution that offers cost-efficient, centralized management at scale for unsupervised edge locations. This enables IT operators to add new edge devices easily and deliver rolling updates with no impact on availability, which reduces the IT skills required for organizations to deploy modern, cloud native applications at the edge.

Ability to manage both Kubernetes and operating system – SUSE Edge 2.0 manages Kubernetes and the underlying operating system from a single control plane and includes around the clock break-fix support and expert consulting services. This enables customers to deliver hassle free operations at every stage of development, including design, deployment and maintenance, when running complex, cloud-native workloads in edge-based locations.

Operating system built for the Edge – The latest release of – The latest release of SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro 5.3 , which is a lightweight operating system purpose built for containerized and virtualized workloads, is now fully integrated with Rancher. Together with Rancher will provide seamless deployment of SLE Micro 5.3 and give customers the ability to manage operating systems and Kubernetes from one dashboard. Additionally, with Elemental being fully open source, customers now have even more choices for underlying infrastructure.

Security for any distributed environment – With SUSE Edge 2.0, customers can securely implement edge applications at any remote location, in a mini-data center or as an Industrial IoT (IIOT) edge device. Additionally, most secure organizations such as defense and government can incorporate SLE Micro, which adheres to the commercial cybersecurity product certification that is mandated by federal procurement requirements and is planned to be listed at NIAP as under evaluation for FIPS 140-3 certification and Common Criteria. For application level in-cluster security, SUSE NeuVector can be added on top to provide the defense in depth protection as well as zero-trust runtime security.

Enhanced Security for Cloud Native Workloads

Businesses are increasingly faced with keeping costs down, improving run time and ensuring workloads are secure and scalable all while ensuring they don't get locked into one vendor. With more than 100 million downloads and tens of thousands of production deployments around the world, Rancher maintains its position as one of the industry's most widely adopted container management platform.

New features with the upcoming release of Rancher 2.7 will help customers better secure and manage Kubernetes workloads across virtualized, cloud, and bare metal environments, including adding additional operating system management functionality.

SUSE NeuVector provides the industry's highest level of security and compliance without compromising application performance and hardware resources. With the upcoming release of SUSE NeuVector 5.1, customers will benefit from more efficient and powerful vulnerability scanning and admission controls across multiple clusters through centralized enterprise scanning, auto-scaling scanners, and support for the new Kubernetes (1.25+) pod security admission (PSA) standard. This release supports the Cilium network plug-in, which will benefit Cilium users with advanced security capabilities, including zero-trust security automation and the full layer 7 firewall protection like WAF (Web Application Firewall), DLP (Data Leakage Prevention), DPI (Deep Packet Inspection), among others. This will also help the same security controls to scale across clusters and clouds which may have different or multiple types of CNI plugins. In addition, the release of open source build tools for the Open Zero Trust project, based on NeuVector, are now available for community users to create and build their own versions of Open Zero Trust.

SUSE customer testimonial:

"In typical industrial shop floor environments, operational technologies to control automation systems are very difficult to integrate into IT systems. Using SLE Micro, K3s, Rancher and NeuVector in our industrial solutions bridges the gap between shop floor and IT. For our customers, the above components allow for enterprise-IT-grade standardization, security and compliance throughout the whole life cycle of the automation solution." said Dr. Stefan Odermatt, Senior Vice President Global Business Center Systems Research & Development at SICK AG.

For more information on Rancher by SUSE, stop by our booth at KubeCon NA (#P23) or to learn more about building the next generation of intelligent edge products with SUSE, visit www.suse.com/solutions/edge-computing.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

