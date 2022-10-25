The Updated Prospectus of Edianyun: Provide One-stop Office IT Services for SMEs with Resilient Financial Performance

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Edianyun has updated the prospectus for the HKEX listing application. As disclosed by Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 9, Edianyun submitted its listing application to the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange again, with CICC as its sole sponsor.

Edianyun, China's major office IT integrated solution provider, offers one-stop office IT services on a subscription basis for SMEs. According to Frost & Sullivan, Edianyun is the first and largest office IT integrated solution provider in China in terms of revenue, number of devices under service, and remanufacturing capacity.

Stand in the Forefront of the Innovative Office IT Services

Edianyun provides SMEs with innovative one-stop office IT solutions, and deliver customized computer devices with pre-installed OS, optional software and independently developed office IT management tools as customers require. The company can also provide managed IT services. Edianyun is able to provide one-stop services ranging from device ordering, management, field check to bulk shipping. In other words, Edianyun can offer comprehensive IT service support for business customers.

Edianyun provides 24/7 IT support and assistance through remote help desk services and implements quality control standards both internally and externally to enhance customer experience. Edianyun channels attention to every detail of service like a butler to enhance its credibility and satisfy customers. Edianyun performs routine inspection on hardware during regular on-site visits to proactively address minor hardware issues before they escalate into expensive and unplanned outages, and thereby minimize office IT downtime for customers.

Edianyun shifts its focus from IT hardware and its basic maintenance to one-stop IT operation and maintenance management. By providing software and system maintenance and data services, the service team can help customer ensure consistent and stable IT operations.

The Good Development Momentum Reflected by Financial Data

The updated prospectus shows that Edianyun has a good financial performance: its revenue has increased from RMB 632 million in 2019 to RMB 813 million in 2020 and RMB 1,184 million in 2021, and from RMB 518 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to RMB 656 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022; its gross profit margin has increased from 38.0% in 2019 to 41.4% in 2020 and 47.7% in 2021, and from 47.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 50.9% for the six months ended June 30 of 2022. The adjusted net profits of Edianyun for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the year ended June 30, 2022 are RMB 94 million and RMB 74 million, respectively.

The digital transformation demand of SMEs promises Edianyun strong and huge development potential. The growth and resilience shown in the financial data proves that the innovative business model of Edianyun is viable. Specifically, it's about providing customer-oriented one-stop services, efficient operation system support and accumulated remanufacturing technologies to seek dynamic and coordinated development.

