CBS UNVEILS A HAUNTED MIRROR ENABLING FANS TO COMMUNICATE WITH SPIRITS FROM THE CBS ORIGINAL SERIES "GHOSTS" IN CELEBRATION OF THE HIT COMEDY'S HALLOWEEN EPISODE!

CBS Logo (PRNewswire)

Thursday, CBS launches the digital iteration of the reflective medium on Twitter and Instagram (@GhostsCBS), inviting users to ask a question and receive a reply with a foggy mirror message in the form of a GIF. Fans can use #AskGhosts to join in the spooky fun. (PRNewswire)

The Haunted Mirror Will Be Available in Both Mortal and Digital Realms and

Was Inspired by Ghost Trevor's Special Power to Connect with the

"Livings" in the Mansion by Writing Messages on the Bathroom Mirror

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CBS is unveiling a Victorian-style mirror that enables fans to communicate with the spirits from CBS Original series GHOSTS, in celebration of the hit comedy's Halloween episode, to be broadcast Thursday, Oct. 27 on the Network, and available on Paramount+. The haunted mirror, which will be available in both mortal and digital realms, was inspired by departed soul Trevor's special power to connect with the "livings" in the mansion by writing messages on the foggy bathroom mirror. In this week's Halloween episode of GHOSTS, Trevor attempts to convey a vital message to "living" Jay from him and his fellow spirits.

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 26) from 6:00-10:00 PM and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3:00-8:00 PM, fans can access the CBS GHOSTS-branded Victorian-style mirror on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The mirror quickly fogs and the words "Ask Me Anything" eerily appear on its surface. Inquisitive Los Angeles-area "livings" can pose questions as Trevor, the slick '90s finance bro – and the only spirit at Woodstone Mansion who can move objects in the physical world – jots answers from himself and his fellow ghosts into the mirror's condensation.

Thursday, CBS launches the digital iteration of the reflective medium on Twitter and Instagram (@GhostsCBS), inviting users to ask a question and receive a reply with a foggy mirror message in the form of a GIF. Fans can use #AskGhosts to join in the spooky fun.

Today CBS is unveiling a Victorian-style mirror that enables fans to communicate with the spirits from CBS Original series GHOSTS, in celebration of the hit comedy’s Halloween episode. (PRNewswire)

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who still call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock); forgotten Founding Father Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones); '60s hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco); upbeat '80s scout troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty); a Viking explorer from 1009, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long); slick '90s finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman); sarcastic and witty native from the 16th-century, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza); and Hetty, society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. The opening of the B&B is a source of intrigue, anxiety and curiosity among the spirits, but they'll gladly put up with the commotion as long as they can continue to interact with a living inhabitant – Samantha. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

In the season two Halloween episode of GHOSTS, titled "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," a séance at Sam and Jay's last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty's past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For more information on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, click HERE.

Official CBS website: https://www.cbs.com/shows/ghosts/

Press Website: www.viacomcbspressexpress.com

CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBSTweet

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBS