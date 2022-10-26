Cigna Introduces Medicare Advantage Plans in New York Area

$0 premium PPO plans will be offered in 10 counties around New York

Plans include caregiver support, a dental allowance, and hearing, vision and fitness benefits

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is offering Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for the first time in New York state, including New York City's five boroughs. Choices include plans with $0 premiums and attractive extra benefits. These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. They will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna) (PRNewswire)

"Cigna has offered health benefits plans to New York residents through area employers, and we are pleased to now offer our Medicare Advantage solutions here as well to connect new customers with providers and services that promote their overall health and wellness, both body and mind," said Debra Kaplan-Lewis, president of Cigna's Medicare business in New York.

Cigna MA plans are now available in Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties. In all of these areas, Cigna is offering the Cigna True Choice Medicare (PPO) plan and the Cigna True Choice Courage Medicare (PPO) plan.

Medicare Advantage plans are popular with people who qualify for Medicare because they include benefits that original Medicare does not. Both plans include the following:

$0 copay for in-person and virtual primary care and behavioral health services when visiting an in-network provider

A dental allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare

Hearing and vision benefits

A fitness benefit, including a fitness tracker

Meal delivery following a hospital discharge

A caregiver support program that provides resources and assistance to help ease the strain of managing care

An allowance for certain over-the-counter (OTC) health-related purchases

The Healthy Today flex card, which can be used at participating retailers to redeem benefits and incentives, such as wellness incentives and OTC dollars

The Cigna True Choice Medicare (PPO) plan also includes prescription drug coverage. While the Cigna True Choice Courage Medicare (PPO) plan does not include drug coverage, it has benefits that may appeal to U.S military veterans, including a monthly $50 rebate on Medicare Part B premiums and a $300 annual allowance for people with certain chronic conditions to use for caring for a pet.

PPO plans provide coverage at out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Cigna also offers stand-alone prescription drug plans all across New York.

For more details about Cigna's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com.

