CONDUCTED TESTS OF THE OXE300 ON A POPULAR RECREATIONAL BOAT, SHOWS THAT THE GASOLINE ALTERNATIVE CONSUMES 50 PERCENT MORE FUEL

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (publ) have conducted sea trials where the company's 300 hp diesel outboard OXE300 has been tried against a gasoline outboard of equivalent power. The tests, conducted on a popular 12-meter tender, show that OXE Marine's OXE Diesel outboards consume 50% less than the traditional gasoline alternative. When the outboards were run using biodiesel (HVO100) carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by an astonishing 92% compared to the gasoline alternative.

The tests were conducted start of October in the waters outside of Öresund. The boat, built by one of the bigger recreational boat builders in Sweden, had been mounted with a dual OXE Diesel OXE300 installation. As reference, test runs were also conducted with gasoline outboards of equivalent power.

"We knew our diesel outboards had a very low fuel consumption, but these tests prove it in black and white just how much better they are. Diesel fueled outboards can also be run on biodiesel like HVO100, which means that you lower your CO 2 emissions significantly. Everyone in the business is chasing products with less consumption, but when you're talking about changes as big as these, it's no doubt our diesel-powered outboards are the real game-changers," says Anders Berg, CEO for OXE Marine AB.

OXE Marine will be exhibiting the OXE300 for the recreational marine market at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world's largest floating boat show, starting today in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

