Domingo Mohedano Named Vice President and General Manager of Laars® Heating Systems

Bradford White Corporation selects dynamic, experienced manufacturing executive for key leadership position

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has named Domingo Mohedano vice president and general manager of its Laars® Heating Systems company. Laars is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Bradford White Corporation has named Domingo Mohedano vice president and general manager of its Laars® Heating Systems company, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. (PRNewswire)

"Domingo has demonstrated that he has all the qualities necessary to continue the great success Laars has had under its current leadership team," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White. "He is a dynamic leader with experience in process improvement and driving operational excellence, and embraces our culture of customer-centricity."

Mohedano's responsibilities as vice president and general manager encompass the overall operation of Laars® Heating Systems as well as the company's strategic direction and financial results.

"This is a critical, transformative period for Laars and the boiler industry," Mohedano said. "As we continue to anticipate the many changes related to the regulatory environment, we are well-positioned to deliver our innovative products, services and technology to our customers, and I'm committed to building on Laars' success as one of the industry's premier boiler manufacturers."

Mohedano succeeds Rich Simons as vice president and general manager of Laars. Simons has been named senior vice president of product strategy and product marketing at Bradford White Corporation.

Mohedano most recently served in a leadership position at IDEMIA, a payment card manufacturer in Exton, Pennsylvania, where he was responsible for P&L and managing all aspects of the manufacturing operation, including continuous improvement, quality, environmental health and safety, supply chain, engineering and human resources.

Prior to IDEMIA, Mohedano served in multiple leadership and strategic capacities for Rheem Manufacturing and Cummins, Inc. He is a graduate of the European School of Management in Seville, Spain, and Southeastern Louisiana University.

For more information about Laars Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

