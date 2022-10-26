More than 5,000 physicians and medical students to convene for hybrid osteopathic medical conference

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The osteopathic medical profession's largest conference, OMED, will gather more than 5,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students for four days of education, networking and inspiration. For the first time ever, OMED will take place using a hybrid format offering in-person participation in Boston Oct. 27-30, as well as virtual participation via an on-demand platform.

American Osteopathic Association logo (PRNewswire)

OMED is truly the only conference of its kind.

Hosted by the American Osteopathic Association, the annual medical conference features a lineup of nationally renowned Main Stage speakers, as well as more than 200 hours of continuing medical education (CME) credit spanning 18 medical specialties. Attendees may claim up to 60 hours of dually accredited CME (AOA and ACCME).

"OMED is truly the only conference of its kind," said Ernest R. Gelb, DO, President of the American Osteopathic Association. "In addition to offering cutting-edge medical education focused on the latest clinical advancements, OMED unites our profession around the unique body, mind, spirit approach DOs bring to the practice of medicine."

Representing more than 11% of all physicians in the U.S., the osteopathic medical profession is one of the fastest-growing segments of healthcare. The profession is on track to continue exponential growth, with more than one in four of all current U.S. medical students choosing to pursue osteopathic medicine. DOs practice in every medical specialty, from primary care to surgery and emergency medicine, and hold some of the most prominent positions in medicine today, including serving as Physician to the President of the United States, NASA's Chief Health and Medical Officer and physician to many Olympic-level and professional athletes.

OMED22 highlights will include:

Main Stage sessions from nationally-recognized experts and thought leaders focused on a wide array of topics, including Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton speaking on overcoming physical and mental health challenges to achieve greatness; former director and principal investigator of the Jackson Heart Study, Herman A. Taylor, Jr. , MD, MPH, speaking on his experience leading the largest study in history to investigate the inherited factors that affect high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, diabetes and other important diseases in African Americans; New York Times bestselling author Ben Nemtin speaking on "The Buried Life" movement, which was featured on The Today Show, the Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, FOX and NBC News; and business commentator Tom Koulopoulos speaking on how artificial intelligence will revolutionize our world by establishing behavior as a new form of knowledge capital.

An Exhibit Hall featuring more than 100 medical innovators and industry leaders offering dynamic presentations, groundbreaking technologies and engaging discussions.

Educational didactic sessions from 18 medical specialties, including: Addiction Medicine, Allergy and Immunology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Hematology, Neurology and Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Occupational and Preventive Medicine, Orthopedics, Pathology, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Proctology, Prolotherapy Regenerative Medicine, Radiology and Sports Medicine.

For more information about OMED programming, visit https://omed.osteopathic.org.

About the American Osteopathic Association

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association