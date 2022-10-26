Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Major increases in IP Optical Networks fundamentals - revenue increases 20% with strong bookings momentum and gross margin up 10 percentage points sequentially

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $207 million, compared to $210 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $206 million for the second quarter of 2022. Product and service bookings-to-revenue was 1.28x in the third quarter of 2022, with IP Optical Networks at 1.45x.

"I am excited to share the significant progress we have made this quarter towards improving the fundamentals of our IP Optical Networks business. In many ways this was a record quarter, with revenue plus bookings for the IP Optical Networks segment handily exceeding previous levels," noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "This resulted in a significant improvement in gross margin and a major step toward profitability for the segment. We also received a significant validation of our IP Routing strategy with a major new 5G Cell Site Router win in India this quarter."

McClelland continued, "Overall results for the quarter were impacted by the timing of several U.S. Federal Cloud & Edge deals and delays of several shipments the last few days of the quarter. We continue to anticipate a sequentially stronger fourth quarter in both of our businesses supported by increased backlog entering the quarter, although we are taking a more cautious approach and have reduced our growth expectations given the macro-operating environment.

Financial Highlights1







In millions, except per share amounts

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP Revenue

$ 207

$ 210

$ 586

$ 614 GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (18)

$ (59)

$ (119)

$ (81) Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 4

$ 16

$ 2

$ 48 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 23

$ 32

$ 35

$ 94 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.12)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.55) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.11

$ 0.01

$ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding basic

159

148

153

147 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

163

154

157

155

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $56 million on September 30, 2022. The GAAP net loss of $18 million in the third quarter of 2022 includes a $2 million non-cash loss associated with the quarterly mark-to-market of our investment in American Cloud Technologies, Inc. ("AVCT") from the sale of our Kandy Communications business (the "Kandy Sale").

"The successful equity raise during the quarter strengthens our balance sheet and supports our growth plans. We are very pleased to see the increased sales and customer demand for our IP Routing and Optical Transport products this quarter. Nevertheless, we plan to implement additional cost savings across the company to further improve financial performance in 2023," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications.

Customer and Company Highlights

Awarded 5G Cell Site Router deal with top tier mobile carrier in India

Appointed Scott Mair , former President, AT&T Networks Engineering and Operations, to Ribbon Board of Directors

Verizon and AT&T were greater than 10% customers in the third quarter

Ribbon selected by Electricity Transmission Operator MEPSO for Network Modernization project

Paritel selected Ribbon to comply with French government mandate to combat Robocall, Fraud and Call Spoofing

Ribbon launched Microsoft Teams Enablement Bundle with Poly and TD SYNNEX

Ribbon SBC received certification supporting Google Voice SIP interoperability

Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions rolls out Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Operator Connect

2022 Broadband Technology 4 Diamond Award for 400G Optical Networking solution

Ribbon completed $52 Million equity raise

Business Outlook1

The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company projects revenue of $220 million to $240 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 53.5% to 54.5%, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share of ($0.01) to $0.01, and Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $36 million.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

November 15, 2022 – Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference (virtual presentation and one-on-one institutional investor meetings).

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's projected financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and beyond; customer engagement and momentum; plans and objectives for future operations; and plans for future product development and manufacturing and the expected benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, the effects of geopolitical instabilities and disputes, including between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of sanctions imposed as a result thereof; the potential impact of litigation; risks related to supply chain disruptions, including as a result of component availability; risks related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including delays in customer deployments as a result of rises in cases; risks that the Company will not realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. (the "ECI Acquisition"); risks that the Company will not realize the estimated cost savings and/or anticipated benefits from its strategic restructuring; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; risks related to the terms of the Company's credit agreement including compliance with the financial covenants; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect Company intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, its management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Impairment of Goodwill

The Company performs its annual testing for impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter each year. For the purpose of testing goodwill for impairment, all goodwill has been assigned to one of the Company's two operating segments. The Company performs a fair value analysis using both an income and market approach, which encompasses a discounted cash flow analysis and a guideline public company analysis using selected multiples. Based on the results of the impairment test completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company determined that the carrying value of its IP Optical Networks segment exceeded its fair value, and accordingly, recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $116 million. There was no impairment of the Company's Cloud and Edge segment. The Company believes that such non-cash costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding the goodwill impairment charge facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related

The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of its acquired businesses and the Company. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Interest Income on Debentures

The Company recorded paid-in-kind interest income on the AVCT Series A-1 convertible debentures (the "Debentures") it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale through September 8, 2021, when the Debentures were converted to shares of AVCT common stock (the "Debenture Shares"), which increased their fair value. The Company excludes this interest income because it believes that such a gain is not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Gain on Sale of Business

On May 12, 2021, the Company sold its QualiTech business, which it had acquired as part of the ECI Acquisition, to Hermon Laboratories, Ltd. As consideration, the Company received $2.9 million of cash and recorded a gain on the sale of $2.8 million. The Company excludes this gain because it believes that such gain is not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Decrease in Fair Value of Investments

The Company calculated the fair values of the Debentures and the warrants to purchase shares of AVCT common stock it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale (the "Warrants") (prior to September 8, 2021) and the Debenture Shares and Warrants (effective September 8, 2021) and at each quarter-end until their disposal on August 29, 2022 when they were used as partial consideration in connection with the Company's acquisition of perpetual software licenses from AVCT. The Company recorded any adjustments to their fair values in Other (expense) income, net. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in fair value of this investment because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Non-GAAP income tax provision assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. The Company is reporting its non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from (Income) loss from operations: depreciation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related; and restructuring and related. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)











































Three months ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,







2022

2022

2021 Revenue:













Product $ 111,152

$ 112,667

$ 111,726

Service 95,975

93,129

98,672



Total revenue 207,127

205,796

210,398

















Cost of revenue:











Product 59,866

58,151

53,494

Service 35,175

35,207

36,576

Amortization of acquired technology 7,768

7,888

9,674



Total cost of revenue 102,809

101,246

99,744

















Gross profit 104,318

104,550

110,654

















Gross margin 50.4 %

50.8 %

52.6 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 49,366

51,103

49,132

Sales and marketing 36,365

35,843

36,113

General and administrative 12,118

12,901

12,148

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,508

7,513

7,547

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 988

1,535

1,955

Restructuring and related 1,269

2,894

1,767



Total operating expenses 107,614

111,789

108,662

















(Loss) income from operations (3,296)

(7,239)

1,992 Interest expense, net (5,266)

(4,602)

(2,969) Other expense, net (3,732)

(10,228)

(57,702)

















Loss before income taxes (12,294)

(22,069)

(58,679) Income tax provision (6,122)

(8,111)

(752)

















Net loss

$ (18,416)

$ (30,180)

$ (59,431)

















Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.12)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.40)

Diluted $ (0.12)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.40)

















Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:











Basic

158,921

150,190

148,184

Diluted 158,921

150,190

148,184

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



































Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2022

2021 Revenue:









Product $ 305,809

$ 322,744

Service 280,312

291,636



Total revenue 586,121

614,380













Cost of revenue:







Product 169,226

144,580

Service 106,049

110,498

Amortization of acquired technology 23,923

29,435



Total cost of revenue 299,198

284,513













Gross profit 286,923

329,867













Gross margin 49.0 %

53.7 %













Operating expenses:







Research and development 153,159

143,339

Sales and marketing 109,827

108,212

General and administrative 37,881

40,435

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 22,296

20,790

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,372

4,204

Restructuring and related 8,977

10,547



Total operating expenses 336,512

327,527













(Loss) income from operations (49,589)

2,340 Interest expense, net (13,869)

(11,836) Other expense, net (42,760)

(65,970)













Loss before income taxes (106,218)

(75,466) Income tax provision (12,353)

(5,411)













Net loss

$ (118,571)

$ (80,877)













Loss per share







Basic

$ (0.78)

$ (0.55)

Diluted $ (0.78)

$ (0.55)













Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:







Basic

152,795

147,204

Diluted 152,795

147,204

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



































September 30,

December 31,







2022

2021 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,670

$ 103,915

Restricted cash 265

2,570

Accounts receivable, net 237,834

282,917

Inventory 70,286

54,043

Other current assets 58,344

37,545



Total current assets 422,399

480,990













Property and equipment, net 46,166

47,685 Intangible assets, net 309,697

350,730 Goodwill

300,892

300,892 Investments -

43,931 Deferred income taxes 57,273

47,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,079

53,147 Other assets 40,129

23,075







$ 1,224,635

$ 1,347,737













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 20,058

$ 20,058

Accounts payable 73,018

97,121

Accrued expenses and other 99,261

100,752

Operating lease liabilities 15,617

17,403

Deferred revenue 90,139

109,119



Total current liabilities 298,093

344,453













Long-term debt, net of current 310,770

350,217 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 49,137

55,196 Deferred revenue, net of current 22,185

20,619 Deferred income taxes 11,679

8,116 Other long-term liabilities 43,602

41,970





Total liabilities 735,466

820,571













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 17

15

Additional paid-in capital 1,936,457

1,875,234

Accumulated deficit (1,474,232)

(1,355,661)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 26,927

7,578





Total stockholders' equity 489,169

527,166







$ 1,224,635

$ 1,347,737

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









































Nine months ended









September 30,

September 30,









2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (118,571)

$ (80,877)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 11,688

12,684



Amortization of intangible assets 46,219

50,225



Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,697

4,227



Stock-based compensation 13,495

14,411



Deferred income taxes (19,071)

(3,295)



Gain on sale of business -

(2,772)



Decrease in fair value of investments 41,291

64,745



Foreign currency exchange losses 830

3,235



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 44,604

1,892





Inventory (24,002)

253





Other operating assets 6,066

11,303





Accounts payable (22,311)

2,194





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (6,983)

(58,661)





Deferred revenue (17,414)

(11,665)







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (42,462)

7,899















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (9,744)

(14,279)

Proceeds from sale of business -

2,944

Purchases of software licenses (3,300)

-







Net cash used in investing activities (13,044)

(11,335)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit 58,625

-

Principal payments on revolving line of credit (58,625)

-

Proceeds from issuance of term debt -

74,625

Principal payments of term debt (40,044)

(87,161)

Principal payments of finance leases (433)

(736)

Payment of debt issuance costs (1,046)

(789)

Proceeds from equity offering 52,067

-

Payment of equity offering issuance costs (1,654)

-

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1

24

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (2,684)

(13,980)







Net cash provided by (used in) by financing activities 6,207

(28,017)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,251)

(489)















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (50,550)

(31,942) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 106,485

135,697 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 55,935

$ 103,755

















RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



















































The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.



























































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Stock-based compensation

















Cost of revenue - product $ 133

$ 107

$ 96

$ 339

$ 216 Cost of revenue - service 592

494

492

1,567

1,196

Cost of revenue 725

601

588

1,906

1,412

























Research and development 1,289

1,240

1,223

3,735

3,010 Sales and marketing 1,567

1,480

1,581

4,418

5,207 General and administrative 1,260

1,078

1,169

3,436

4,782

Operating expense 4,116

3,798

3,973

11,589

12,999





























Total stock-based compensation $ 4,841

$ 4,399

$ 4,561

$ 13,495

$ 14,411



























The following tables provide the details of certain GAAP financial measures by business segment.

































Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

Cloud and IP Optical Consolidated

Cloud and IP Optical Consolidated

Edge Networks



Edge Networks

















Revenue $ 124,685 $ 82,442 $ 207,127

$ 137,080 $ 68,716 $ 205,796















Gross profit $ 76,442 $ 27,876 $ 104,318

$ 88,250 $ 16,300 $ 104,550















Gross margin 61.3 % 33.8 % 50.4 %

64.4 % 23.7 % 50.8 %

















RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2022

2021











GAAP Gross margin 50.4 %

50.8 %

52.6 % Stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.7 %

3.8 %

4.6 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 54.5 %

54.9 %

57.5 %











GAAP Net loss $ (18,416)

$ (30,180)

$ (59,431) Stock-based compensation 4,841

4,399

4,561 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,276

15,401

17,221 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 988

1,535

1,955 Restructuring and related 1,269

2,894

1,767 Interest income on debentures -

-

(901) Decrease in fair value of investments 1,881

12,384

56,475 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,881)

3,425

(5,294) Non-GAAP Net income $ 3,958

$ 9,858

$ 16,353











GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.12)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.40) Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.03

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09

0.10

0.12 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.01

0.02

0.01 Interest income on debentures -

-

(0.01) Decrease in fair value of investments 0.01

0.08

0.38 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

0.02

(0.03) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

$ 0.06

$ 0.11











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 158,921

150,190

148,184 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 163,463

154,035

154,061











GAAP (Loss) income from operations $ (3,296)

$ (7,239)

$ 1,992 Depreciation 3,915

3,888

4,209 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,276

15,401

17,221 Stock-based compensation 4,841

4,399

4,561 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 988

1,535

1,955 Restructuring and related 1,269

2,894

1,767 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,993

$ 20,878

$ 31,705













RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021







GAAP Gross Margin 49.0 %

53.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.2 % Amortization of acquired technology 4.1 %

4.8 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 53.4 %

58.7 %







GAAP Net loss $ (118,571)

$ (80,877) Stock-based compensation 13,495

14,411 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46,219

50,225 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,372

4,204 Restructuring and related 8,977

10,547 Gain on sale of business -

(2,772) Interest income on debentures -

(3,556) Decrease in fair value of investments 41,292

68,301 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 6,075

(12,379) Non-GAAP Net income $ 1,859

$ 48,104







GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.78)

$ (0.55) Stock-based compensation 0.09

0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.30

0.33 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.03

0.03 Restructuring and related 0.06

0.07 Gain on sale of business -

(0.02) Interest income on debentures -

(0.02) Decrease in fair value of investments 0.27

0.45 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.04

(0.07) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01

$ 0.31







Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share





Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 152,795

147,204 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 157,412

154,573







GAAP (Loss) income from operations $ (49,589)

$ 2,340 Depreciation 11,688

12,684 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46,219

50,225 Stock-based compensation 13,495

14,411 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,372

4,204 Restructuring and related 8,977

10,547 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,162

$ 94,411









RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)









































Three months ending







December 31, 2022







Range















Revenue ($ millions) $ 220

$ 240















Gross margin:









GAAP outlook 50.6 %

50.0 %



Stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.3 %



Amortization of acquired technology 3.5 %

3.2 %





Non-GAAP outlook 54.5 %

53.5 %















(Loss) earnings per share:









GAAP outlook $ (0.09)

$ (0.06)



Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.03



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09

0.09



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01



Restructuring and related 0.03

0.03



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.08)

(0.09)





Non-GAAP outlook $ (0.01)

$ 0.01















Weighted average shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share (in thousands) 168,000

168,000

Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share (in thousands) 172,000

172,000















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):









GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (1.1)

$ 4.9



Depreciation 4.1

4.1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15.0

15.0



Stock-based compensation 5.5

5.5



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1.1

1.1



Restructuring and related 5.4

5.4





Non-GAAP outlook $ 30.0

$ 36.0

















