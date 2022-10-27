Air Products Qudra Proud to be Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2022, Sponsoring the Decarbonization Zone and the Middle East Energy Club

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chairman of Air Products Qudra and Air Products' Chief Operating Officer, to Speak at the Strategic Hydrogen Conference on October 31 at 12:30PM GST

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products Qudra will showcase world leading technologies and capabilities at ADIPEC 2022 where it is the proud Gold sponsor of the exhibition, the newly-launched Decarbonization Zone and the Middle East Energy Club. Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chairman of Air Products Qudra and Air Products' Chief Operating Officer, will speak on a panel during the ADIPEC Strategic Hydrogen Conference on the topic of "Hydrogen: Reality, Promise, Prospect" on October 31, 2022 at 12:30PM GST. ADIPEC is the world's largest oil, gas and energy gathering for energy industry leaders, taking place between October 31 and November 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, United Arab of Emirates.

"Now is the time to invest in tomorrow's energy, and we are doing just that," said Dr. Serhan. "We are investing billions of dollars in low-carbon hydrogen projects globally and continuing our efforts in helping the Middle East achieve its ambitious goals to accelerate the energy transition and drive to lower carbon solutions."

This year, Air Products Qudra is also sponsoring the newly launched Decarbonization Zone. This Zone will be a forum for leaders to build networks, discuss low-carbon technology deployment, and further advance the broader transition to cleaner energy.

Mr. Ebubekir Koyuncu, Chief Executive Officer of Air Products Qudra, said: "The energy transition is a key focus for governments and business leaders worldwide as countries seek to diversify their energy portfolio. We are seizing the momentum to generate a cleaner future with our technical expertise, proven technology, and strong local knowledge."

Join our specialists at stand CN52 to learn more about world leading hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other leading and proprietary technologies.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Air Products Qudra

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest. Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company developing, engineering, building, owning and operating many of the world's largest industrial gas projects; Vision Invest is a leading development and investment Holding Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors such as Utility, Infrastructure, Logistics and Industrial Gases with a global operational investment footprint. Formed following several years of partnership between its parent companies, Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. For more information visit www.airproductsqudra.com

About Air Products LNG Business

Air Products is a global leader in LNG technology and equipment with over 50 years of industry experience and 110 plants around the world. The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

About Air Products Rotoflow Business

Rotoflow, an Air Products business, draws on decades of experience and operational know-how to design, build, and support mission-critical turbomachinery for hydrocarbon, LNG, industrial gas, and energy markets. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building, and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance and unrivalled reliability, safety, and value. For more information, visit www.rotoflow.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

