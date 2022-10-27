Akima Subsidiary Awarded $63M for Engineering, Professional, and Technical Services

Akima Infrastructure Services will provide staffing capabilities at two DOE Nuclear Security Enterprise sites

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Akima Infrastructure Services, has been selected by Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) to provide staff augmentation capabilities for engineering, professional, and technical services at the Department of Energy (DOE) Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas. The award has a 4-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $63 million, if all options are exercised.

Akima Infrastructure Services, along with partners Strata-G, LLC and Pinnacle Specialty Group, will provide engineering, professional, and technical services to address specific project needs. Roles will include engineers, scientists, and technicians in a variety of disciplines, as well as professionals in business and project management and support roles.

"Supporting the DOE mission has been a long-standing focus for Akima," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "This award from CNS will allow us to continue this partnership and provide the DOE with support to operate critical nuclear security facilities effectively and efficiently."

Critical to the Department of Energy's Nuclear Security Enterprise, the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant are essential to maintaining the nation's nuclear stockpile. Y-12 is responsible for production, surveillance, dismantlement, and storage of nuclear components; reducing global nuclear threats by detecting, removing, and securing nuclear material; and providing fuel feedstock for Naval Reactors. Missions at Pantex include assembly and disassembly of nuclear warheads, testing and evaluation of special weapons materials, and manufacturing and assessment of high explosive used in weapons.

The award was issued to Akima under the CNS Engineering Professional and Technical (EP&T) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). It was awarded through the DOE Integrated Contractor Purchasing Team (ICPT), a collaboration among DOE and its Management & Operations (M&O) sites to award strategic agreements that result in lower total cost of ownership for DOE contractors through reduced prices and streamlined procurement processes.

CNS operates the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration. CNS comprises member companies Bechtel National, Inc.; Leidos; ATK Launch Systems; and SOC LLC, with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. as a teaming subcontractor.

