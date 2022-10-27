City of Rancho Cucamonga to Install FIREBird Wildfire Detection System

30 FIREBird Devices will help protect the City's Vulnerable Wildland Urban Interface

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Rancho Cucamonga, California received $1.9 million in funding to implement an early wildfire detection system using the FIREBird wildfire detection system manufactured by Lindsey FireSense, LLC. Rancho Cucamonga will install 30 FIREBird devices along the City's wildland urban interface bordering the San Gabriel Mountain range.

"Wildfires have become increasingly common and more severe in California, and fire scientists are telling us these risks will only grow in the future," said Keith Lindsey, president of Lindsey FireSense. "We applaud the City of Rancho Cucamonga and California Assembly member Chris Holden in applying for and obtaining the funding for this important project. We are proud to be a partner in making the citizens of Rancho Cucamonga safer."

FIREBird is the first wildfire detection system intended specifically for deployment along high fire risk rights-of-way, and wildland urban interface boundaries adjacent to residential developments. Easily mounted on any structure, FIREBird devices provide continuous wildfire detection when placed at regular intervals.

The FIREBird system requires no additional staffing and offers automatic notification of detected wildfires to authorized personnel, typically within two minutes. Early detection of wildfires results in faster fire response and smaller fires to contain.

A single FIREBird device can detect fires as small as 5 feet by 5 feet from as far away as 900 feet. Smaller fires can be detected when located closer to a FIREBird unit. Each unit contains specialized thermal sensors, cameras, weather sensors, and uses advanced neural network computer processing. The system may be integrated with existing emergency communication systems.

The FIREBird system will be exhibited at the Heat and Fire Expo, part of the Natural Disasters Expo California being held at the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 9-10, 2022. Lindsey FireSense will be located in Booth 515.

About Lindsey FireSense

Established in a foothill community of Southern California, Lindsey FireSense is in a high-risk location for wildfires. Our products are developed by a group of engineers and scientists who have decades of experience with sensors, wildfire detection, the utility industry and IoT devices and applications.

Lindsey FireSense focuses on products designed to detect and mitigate damage associated with wildfires.

