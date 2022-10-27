Edge & Node Announces House of Web3 in San Francisco's Historic Presidio

Edge & Node, the initial team behind The Graph, revitalizes San Francisco's Presidio with a co-creation space, bringing together those focused on building a better web experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge & Node , the initial team behind The Graph , an indexing protocol for querying blockchain data, today unveiled the Edge & Node House of Web3, a San Francisco co-creation space dedicated to bringing together the web3 community.

Edge & Node's House of Web3 is the largest co-creation space for web3, providing nearly 13,000 sq ft for collaboration within the web3 ecosystem. It is located in the Presidio in San Francisco and is a landmark of historic sites as well as home to a national park. The location serves as a foundation for web3 growth, where the brightest minds–innovators, builders, researchers, inventors, and partners of the web3 ecosystem will join together and build the future of web3–a decentralized internet.

The Presidio has already helped inspire the thinking of one of the main ecosystems. Vitalik Buterin is reported to have untangled the technical details needed to achieve the vision for Ethereum following a thoughtful walk through the grounds of the Presidio in November of 2013, divulges Laura Shin in her book, The Cryptopians .

Edge & Node's space will host the innovators and pioneers of web3 as well as those with the desire to get involved in building a better world by using newly launched products, protocols, and existing decentralization technologies.

"If there was ever a time when people are in need of real change, it's now! The community has persevered the last few years. I think people feel unsure if their voice matters. The House of Web3 is headquarters to those ready to roll up their sleeves and take action for a brighter future. This is innovation with humanity at the forefront," shares Noelle Becker Moreno, Marketing Lead for Edge & Node.

The main sponsor of The House of Web 3 is Geo, a web3 browser and knowledge graph application aiming to harness crypto tools to organize the world's public knowledge and information into a global decentralized knowledge graph. Yaniv Tal, Co-Founder of The Graph and former CEO of Edge & Node, recently unveiled Geo and is excited to share the browsable user interface accessible to anyone.

Edge & Node's House of Web3 is now open by-invitation following a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 5:00 PM PT. For those looking to stay informed on the grand opening, upcoming events, and happenings, email: hello@thehouseofweb3.com to subscribe to the Edge & Node House of Web3 newsletter and go to www.thehouseofweb3.com to learn more.

About Edge & Node

Edge & Node , the initial team behind The Graph, is a creative software development company working to build a vibrant, decentralized future. Founded by the initial team behind The Graph, Edge & Node is dedicated to the advancement of web3, a decentralized and fair internet where public data is available to all—an internet that enables its users to increase agency over their creations and their lives. Edge & Node's initial product is The Graph , an indexing protocol for querying networks like Ethereum and IPFS, which ensures open data is always available and easy to access. The Graph is used by thousands of protocols and dapps including Uniswap, Livepeer, Aave, Decentraland, and more. Edge & Node also launched Everest , a decentralized registry with the mission to catalyze the shift to web3, facilitating community-driven curation of projects providing ongoing utility to the crypto space.

To keep up with all things Edge & Node, follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , Github and Instagram .

