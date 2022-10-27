To date, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $100 million to Israeli and Jewish charities

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Hagee Ministries held its 42nd annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio. Several thousand people were on hand for the event. The two keynote speakers were founder of Hagee Ministries and Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Chairman Pastor John Hagee and Texas Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick.

Hagee Ministries Holds 42nd Night to Honor Israel

Pastor Hagee focused a substantial portion of his remarks on the rising tide of antisemitism in the United States, including efforts by some to use anti-Zionism as a fig leaf for Jew-hatred.

"Anti-Zionism is anti-Israel; both are antisemitic… We will continue to confront the enemies of Israel and the Jewish people in any form, wherever it may be found," Pastor Hagee said.

During his remarks, Lt. Gov. Patrick echoed a similar note, stating unequivocally, "We will not stand for antisemitism in this state. We will fight it!"

Towards the conclusion of the event, Hagee Ministries donated $1.7 million dollars to Jewish and Israeli charities. The donations come on the heels of the ministry raising more than $7 million dollars as part of a larger effort to aid the Jewish Agency for Israel in rescuing Ukrainian Jewish war refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of the European nation.

Recipients of Hagee Ministries donations during the Night to Honor Israel included, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Afikim Family Enrichment Association, Bikur V'Ezas Cholim, Emunah Israel, Just one Life, the Koby Mandell Foundation, Nefesh B'Nefesh, Save a Child's Heart, and the Women's International Zionist Organization.

Since holding its first Night to Honor Israel, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $100 million to Israeli and Jewish charities.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Hagee Ministries