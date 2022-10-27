"Halloween II: The Game" Coming from Fright Rags

Creators want horror fans to have "killer" tabletop experience.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An officially-licensed board game celebrating the 1981 classic horror film, HALLOWEEN II, is coming in 2023 from Fright Rags as part of their "Stop The Killer" board game series.

Photo courtesy of Stop The Killer Games. HALLOWEEN II is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Artwork by Fright Rags. (PRNewswire)

HALLOWEEN II: The Game Coming in 2023

Halloween II: The Game, will be the third entry in the "Stop The Killer" series, which is published by online horror retailer, Fright Rags, in partnership with the horror production company, MasiMedia. The previous two "Stop The Killer" games generated a combined $175,000 on crowdfunding platforms, demonstrating demand for tabletop games based on popular slasher films.

Ben Scrivens of Fright Rags and Anthony Masi of MasiMedia first partnered in December 2021 to develop and market an officially licensed board game for the 1984 horror film, SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT. After that crowdfunding campaign quadrupled its funding goal, Scrivens and Masi developed a second game in the series based on 1981's MY BLOODY VALENTINE, which again quadrupled its funding goal.

Halloween II: The Game will also be crowdfunded with its campaign set to launch in early 2023. To be notified when the campaign goes live, visit www.stopthekiller.com and sign up for the company's mailing list.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Universal Studios to add Michael Myers to our 'Stop the Killer' series," says Scrivens. Masi adds that the board game "is a new way to experience the film," where fans of the franchise can "jump inside the movie and directly confront the bogeyman themselves."

In Halloween II: The Game, players will roll dice to move their characters around the board, collect weapons, draw cards, enter dangerous 'Shape Zones,' work around unpredictable obstacles, and strategize together in an effort to stop Michael Myers from reaching and killing his intended target, Laurie Strode.

For more information about Halloween II: The Game, visit www.stopthekiller.com.

According to GlobeNewswire, the board game industry is expected to reach a value of $30.93 billion by 2028.

Stop The Killer

Based in Los Angeles, Stop The Killer is a partnership between the production company, MasiMedia (www.masimedia.net) and the online horror merchant, Fright Rags (fright-rags.com). The company primarily creates board games based on beloved slasher films for fans of the horror genre. Stop The Killer's main website is www.stopthekiller.com

CONTACT:

Anthony Masi

818-859-4400

anthony@masimedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stop The Killer Games