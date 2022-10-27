TRIUMPH SIGNS LONG TERM AGREEMENT WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN ON F-16

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) today announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded an agreement from Lockheed Martin to manufacture the brake valve assembly for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in Valencia, California.

"TRIUMPH is very pleased to continue our long-standing position as the OEM for the Lockheed Martin F-16 brake manifold assembly," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "The F-16 is one of the most proven and mission-capable aircraft in use today for countries around the world, and TRIUMPH is proud to continue our role on the program by providing production hardware and operational support for the global fleet."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

