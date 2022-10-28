CRITEO REPORTS SOLID THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Hosts Investor Day on October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2022

2021

YoY

Change 2022

2021

YoY

Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $ 447

$ 509

(12) % $ 1,453

$ 1,601

(9) % Gross Profit $ 180

$ 176

2 % $ 549

$ 538

2 % Net Income (loss) $ 7

$ 24

(73) % $ (5)

$ 63

NM Gross Profit margin 40 %

35 %

5ppt 38 %

34 %

4ppt Diluted EPS $ 0.10

$ 0.37

(73) % $ (0.10)

$ 0.94

(111) % Cash from operating activities $ 42

$ 51

(19) % $ 131

$ 155

(16) % Cash and cash equivalents $ 307

$ 497

(38) % $ 307

$ 497

(38) %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $ 213

$ 211

1 % $ 645

$ 645

— % Contribution ex-TAC margin 48 %

41 %

7ppt 44 %

40 %

4ppt Adjusted EBITDA $ 50

$ 68

(27) % $ 163

$ 212

(23) % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.53

$ 0.64

(17) % $ 1.92

$ 1.94

(1) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $ 21

$ 35

(39) % $ 89

$ 112

(20) % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 42 %

51 %

(9)ppt 55 %

53 %

2ppt

"I am pleased with our solid performance in the third quarter and our progress in integrating our acquisition of Iponweb, which is already helping to accelerate our product roadmap," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "By bringing the best of our technology together, we're building solutions for our clients like our new DSP, Commerce Max, that are helping marketers and media owners achieve their goals in today's competitive landscape."

Operating Highlights

We completed the acquisition of Iponweb, a market-leading AdTech platform company with world-class media trading capabilities, on August 1, 2022 .

We launched Commerce Max – a self-service, all-in-one demand-side platform (DSP) for enterprise marketers built for scale and powered by our leading retail media and programmatic capabilities.

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 32% year-over-year at constant currency 2 , and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 retention for Retail Media was 133%.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC grew 1% year-over-year at constant currency 2 .

We expanded our platform adoption with large retailers and marketplaces, including MediaMarkt, Giant Eagle and Metro Canada.

Criteo's activated media spend 4 by the Commerce Media Platform for marketers and media owners was over $2.8 billion in the last 12 months and $656 million in Q3, growing 7% at constant currency 2 .

In September 2022 , we entered into a new, expanded five-year revolving credit facility to €407 million ( $397 million ).

_______________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 3 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year. 4 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue and the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q3 2022 was $447 million, gross profit was $180 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $213 million. Net income for Q3 was $7 million, or $0.10 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $50 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53. As reported, Revenue for Q3 decreased by 12%, gross profit increased 2% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 1%. At constant currency, Revenue for Q3 decreased by 3% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 14%. Cash flow from operating activities was $42 million and Free Cash Flow was $21 million in Q3. As of September 30, 2022, we had $317 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We delivered 14% growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, with solid organic growth and despite a challenging macro environment. We remain focused on executing on our growth strategy with rigorous financial discipline, while delivering value to shareholders with the acceleration of our share buyback program."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 12% year-over-year in Q3 2022, or 3% at constant currency, to $447 million (Q3 2021: $509 million). Gross profit increased by 2% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to $180 million (Q3 2021: $176 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 40% (Q3 2021: 35%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter increased 1% year-over-year, or increased 14% at constant currency, to $213 million (Q3 2021: $211 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 48% (Q3 2021: 41%), up 700 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 16%, or decreased 6% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 13%, or increased 1% at constant currency, driven by a rebound in Travel, partially offset by a slowdown in Retail, anticipated identity and privacy changes and the suspension of the Company's operations in Russia .

Retail Media revenue decreased 18%, or 14% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 28%, or 32% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue reflects two months of contribution following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $7 million in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: $24 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 1% (Q3 2021: 5%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo was $7 million, or $0.10 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2021: $23 million, or $0.37 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments, was $33 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2021: $41 million, or $0.64 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million, in line with the Company's guidance, representing a decrease of 27% year-over-year (Q3 2021: $68 million). This was driven by planned growth investments, including investments in our people, partially offset by higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 24% (Q3 2021: 32%).

Operating expenses increased 22% year-over-year to $175 million (Q3 2021: $144 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense from planned investments, equity awards compensation expense, and inclusion of the operating costs from our acquisition of Iponweb. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs, loss contingency on regulatory matters, and depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as Non-GAAP operating expenses, increased by 15% or $18 million, to $141 million (Q3 2021: $123 million).

_____________________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 19% year-over-year to $42 million in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: $51 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased to $21 million in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: $35 million).

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $256 million compared to December 31, 2021 to $317 million, after spending approximately $135 million for the acquisition of Iponweb (net of cash acquired), which closed on August 1, 2022, and approximately $30 million on share repurchases in the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $740 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, Revolving Credit Facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2022 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of October 28, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $275 million and $280 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +11% to +13%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $90 million and $95 million .

Fiscal year 2022 guidance:

We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 10% to 11% at constant currency , including the contribution from our IPONWEB acquisition.

We now expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28% to 29% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA.

The above guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.962, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 132, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.817, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,300 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.11.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

New Revolving Credit Facility

Criteo closed an expanded €407 million ($397 million), five-year revolving credit facility, replacing the Company's prior €294 million ($287 million) facility. The increased borrowing capacity reflects Criteo's financial strength and growth outlook.

2022 Investor Day

Criteo will host an Investor Day in New York City on October 31, 2022. During this event, Criteo will be featuring presentations from its Chief Executive Officer, Megan Clarken, and other members of Criteo's executive leadership team followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at approximately 8:30 AM ET. A live webcast and Investor Day materials will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisition of Iponweb, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (including resulting sanctions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have, and inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. could have, an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, October 28, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 855 209 8212

International: +1 412 317 0788

France 080-510-2319

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, j.meyers@criteo.com

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 307,323

$ 515,527 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $57.6 million and $45.4 million at September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

576,082

581,988 Income taxes

16,474

8,784 Other taxes

75,795

73,388 Other current assets

34,347

34,182 Restricted cash - current

25,000

— Marketable securities - current portion

10,000

50,299 Total current assets

1,045,021

1,264,168 Property, plant and equipment, net

114,493

139,961 Intangible assets, net

77,464

82,627 Goodwill

597,781

329,699 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

101,982

120,257 Restricted cash - non current

75,000

— Marketable securities - non current portion

—

5,000 Non-current financial assets

6,864

6,436 Other non-current assets

54,478

— Deferred tax assets

49,487

35,443 Total non-current assets

1,077,549

719,423 Total assets

$ 2,122,570

$ 1,983,591









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 576,762

$ 430,245 Contingencies - current portion

60,038

3,059 Income taxes

5,602

6,641 Financial liabilities - current portion

—

642 Lease liability - operating - current portion

30,469

34,066 Other taxes

56,894

60,236 Employee - related payables

72,897

98,136 Other current liabilities

60,810

39,523 Total current liabilities

863,472

672,548 Deferred tax liabilities

2,842

3,053 Defined benefit plans

2,836

5,531 Financial liabilities - non current portion

270

360 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

77,901

93,893 Contingencies - non current portion

32,731

— Other non-current liabilities

65,618

9,886 Total non-current liabilities

182,198

112,723 Total liabilities

1,045,670

785,271 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 64,985,388 and 65,883,347 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

2,125

2,149 Treasury stock, 5,348,677 and 5,207,873 shares at cost as of September 30, 2022 and December

31, 2021, respectively.

(152,889)

(131,560) Additional paid-in capital

760,666

731,248 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(131,651)

(40,294) Retained earnings

569,218

601,588 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,047,469

1,163,131 Non-controlling interests

29,431

35,189 Total equity

1,076,900

1,198,320 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,122,570

$ 1,983,591

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























Revenue

$ 446,921

$ 508,580

(12) %

$ 1,452,578

$ 1,600,968

(9) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(233,543)

(297,619)

(22) %

(807,758)

(956,364)

(16) % Other cost of revenue

(33,771)

(34,935)

(3) %

(96,214)

(107,011)

(10) %

























Gross profit

179,607

176,026

2 %

548,606

537,593

2 %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(42,725)

(33,345)

28 %

(118,248)

(106,957)

11 % Sales and operations expenses

(90,051)

(75,619)

19 %

(278,363)

(235,724)

18 % General and administrative expenses

(42,353)

(34,877)

21 %

(176,361)

(108,779)

62 % Total Operating expenses

(175,129)

(143,841)

22 %

(572,972)

(451,460)

27 % Income from operations

4,478

32,185

(86) %

(24,366)

86,133

NM Financial and Other income (expense)

3,485

(154)

NM

23,927

(1,391)

NM Income before taxes

7,963

32,031

(75) %

(439)

84,742

NM Provision for income taxes

(1,442)

(7,801)

(82) %

(4,735)

(22,033)

(79) % Net Income (loss)

$ 6,521

$ 24,230

(73) %

$ (5,174)

$ 62,709

NM

























Net income (loss) available to shareholders of

Criteo S.A.

$ 6,579

$ 23,481

(72) %

$ (6,448)

$ 60,691

NM Net income (loss) available to non-controlling

interests

$ (58)

$ 749

NM

$ 1,274

$ 2,018

(37) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used

in computing per share amounts:























Basic

60,318,114

60,873,594





60,431,597

60,759,613



Diluted

63,235,811

64,197,686





63,050,355

64,313,526





























Net income (loss) allocated to shareholders

per share:























Basic

$ 0.11

$ 0.39

(72) %

$ (0.11)

$ 1.00

(111) % Diluted

$ 0.10

$ 0.37

(73) %

$ (0.10)

$ 0.94

(111) %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ 6,521

$ 24,230

(73) %

$ (5,174)

$ 62,709

NM Non-cash and non-operating items

23,816

37,668

(37) %

122,043

103,573

18 % - Amortization and provisions

20,148

25,533

(21) %

134,650

67,919

98 % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

21,084

13,289

59 %

42,594

32,174

32 % - Net gain or (loss) on disposal of non-current assets

335

735

(54) %

(361)

4,694

NM - Interest accrued and non-cash financial income and expenses

(2,244)

—

NM

(2,244)

—

NM - Change in deferred taxes

(8,937)

2,263

NM

(16,051)

4,568

NM - Change in income taxes

1,779

(4,165)

NM

(12,899)

(5,820)

NM - Other

(8,349)

13

NM

(23,646)

38

NM Changes in working capital related to operating activities

11,291

(10,719)

NM

13,661

(11,381)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

9,923

(9,541)

NM

75,399

16,654

NM - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

(2,549)

14,213

NM

(19,526)

(5,693)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

(8,629)

(7,523)

15 %

(23,224)

(12,710)

83 % - Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

11,135

(4,705)

NM

(20,178)

(5,774)

NM - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

1,411

(3,163)

NM

1,190

(3,858)

NM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

41,628

51,179

(19) %

130,530

154,901

(16) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(16,161)

(16,767)

(4) %

(48,955)

(44,383)

10 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property,

plant and equipment

(4,146)

810

NM

7,632

1,518

NM Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired

(135,453)

71

NM

(135,453)

(9,527)

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

(1,259)

6,505

NM

43,052

(13,803)

NM CASH USED FOR (FROM) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(157,019)

(9,381)

NM

(133,724)

(66,195)

NM Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

—

—

NM

78,513

—

NM Repayment of borrowings

—

10

NM

(78,513)

(1,262)

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

266

12,113

(98) %

617

21,688

(97) % Repurchase of treasury stocks

(29,828)

(37,682)

(21) %

(59,162)

(72,611)

(19) % Change in other financial liabilities

107

(2,888)

NM

107

(3,636)

NM Other

7,768

—

NM

22,242

—

NM CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(21,687)

(28,447)

(24) %

(36,196)

(55,821)

(35) % Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(18,145)

(5,414)

NM

(68,813)

(23,438)

NM Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(155,223)

7,937

NM

(108,203)

9,447

NM Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

562,546

489,521

15 %

515,526

488,011

6 % Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 407,323

$ 497,458

(18) %

$ 407,323

$ 497,458

(18) %

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (8,600)

$ (9,703)

(11) %

$ (33,685)

$ (23,285)

45 % Cash paid for interest

$ (333)

$ (403)

(17) %

$ (959)

$ (1,139)

(16) %





(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $20.5 million and $12.8 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $41.1 million and $30.8 million of equity awards compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 41,628

$ 51,179

(19) %

$ 130,530

$ 154,901

(16) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

(16,161)

(16,767)

(4) %

(48,955)

(44,383)

10 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment

(4,146)

810

NM

7,632

1,518

NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 21,321

$ 35,222

(39) %

$ 89,207

$ 112,036

(20) %





(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





September 30,



2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change























Gross Profit 179,607

176,026

2 %

548,606

537,593

2 %























Other Cost of Revenue 33,771

34,935

(3) %

96,214

107,011

(10) %























Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 213,378

$ 210,961

1 %

$ 644,820

$ 644,604

— %





(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













September 30,









September 30,









Segment

2022

2021

YoY Change

YoY Change

at Constant

Currency (3)

2022

2021

YoY Change

YoY Change

at Constant

Currency (3) Revenue

































Marketing Solutions

$ 387,288

$ 458,622

(16) %

(6) %

$ 1,291,599

$ 1,429,277

(10) %

(2.2) %

Retail Media (2)

41,170

49,958

(18) %

(14) %

142,516

171,691

(17) %

(15) %

Iponweb

18,463

—

N/A

N/A

18,463

—

N/A

N/A

Total

446,921

508,580

(12) %

(3) %

1,452,578

1,600,968

(9) %

(2) %



































Contribution ex-TAC

































Marketing Solutions

158,022

182,124

(13) %

1 %

522,079

567,774

(8) %

2 %

Retail Media (2)

36,893

28,837

28 %

32 %

104,278

76,830

36 %

40 %

Iponweb

18,463

—

N/A

N/A

18,463

—

N/A

N/A

Total (1)

$ 213,378

$ 210,961

1 %

14 %

$ 644,820

$ 644,604

— %

10 %





(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit. (2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin is expected to increase. Contribution ex-TAC is not impacted by this transition. (3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ 6,521

$ 24,230

(73) %

$ (5,174)

$ 62,709

NM Adjustments:























Financial (Income) expense

(3,526)

154

NM

(23,480)

1,391

NM Provision for income taxes

1,442

7,801

(82) %

4,735

22,033

(79) % Equity awards compensation expense

21,084

13,290

59 %

42,594

32,841

30 % Research and development

11,621

4,858

NM

21,166

11,572

83 % Sales and operations

4,577

3,875

18 %

9,695

9,880

(2) % General and administrative

4,886

4,557

7 %

11,733

11,389

3 % Pension service costs

247

330

(25) %

786

1,005

(22) % Research and development

130

170

(24) %

408

520

(22) % Sales and operations

40

52

(23) %

119

158

(25) % General and administrative

77

108

(29) %

259

327

(21) % Depreciation and amortization expense

19,283

22,301

(14) %

61,568

66,646

(8) % Cost of revenue (data center equipment)

11,972

15,520

(23) %

39,229

46,508

(16) % Research and development

3,208

2,557

25 %

9,682

6,517

49 % Sales and operations

3,540

3,545

— %

10,878

11,201

(3) % General and administrative

563

679

(17) %

1,779

2,420

(26) % Acquisition-related costs

6,970

2,091

NM

11,491

5,138

NM Sales and operations

(11)

—

NM

167

—

NM General and administrative

6,981

2,091

NM

11,324

5,138

NM Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM General and administrative

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs (1)

(81)

(1,767)

(95) %

6,554

19,865

(67) % Cost of revenue

—

—

NM

—

—

NM Research and development

(53)

(1,029)

(95) %

985

5,238

(81) % Sales and operations

(624)

(106)

NM

3,908

8,812

(56) % General and administrative

596

(632)

NM

1,661

5,815

(71) % Total net adjustments

43,655

44,200

(1) %

168,168

148,919

13 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 50,176

$ 68,430

(27) %

$ 162,994

$ 211,628

(23) %





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring related and transformation costs following its new organizational structure implemented to support its Commerce Media Platform strategy:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Gain) from forfeitures of share-based compensation awards —

—

—

(666) Facilities related (gain) costs (284)

(1,645)

1,002

14,692 Payroll related (gain) costs (306)

(334)

4,686

4,637 Consulting costs related to transformation 509

212

866

1,202 Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs $ (81)

$ (1,767)

$ 6,554

$ 19,865

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, the cash outflows related to restructuring related and transformation costs were $6.6 million, and $4.4 million and 9.7 million, and $20.9 million respectively, and were mainly comprised of payroll costs, broker and termination penalties related to real-estate facilities and other consulting fees.



(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, depreciation and amortization expense and certain restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ (42,725)

$ (33,345)

28 %

$ (118,248)

$ (106,957)

11 % Equity awards compensation expense

11,621

4,858

NM

21,166

11,572

83 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,208

2,557

25 %

9,682

6,517

49 % Pension service costs

130

170

(24) %

408

520

(22) % Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

(53)

(1,029)

(95) %

985

5,238

(81) % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(27,819)

(26,789)

4 %

(86,007)

(83,110)

3 % Sales and Operations expenses

(90,051)

(75,619)

19 %

(278,363)

(235,724)

18 % Equity awards compensation expense

4,577

3,875

18 %

9,695

9,880

(2) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,540

3,545

— %

10,878

11,201

(3) % Pension service costs

40

52

(23) %

119

158

(25) % Acquisition-related costs

(11)

—

NM

167

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

(624)

(106)

NM

3,908

8,812

(56) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(82,529)

(68,253)

21 %

(253,596)

(205,673)

23 % General and Administrative expenses

(42,353)

(34,877)

21 %

(176,361)

(108,779)

62 % Equity awards compensation expense

4,886

4,557

7 %

11,733

11,389

3 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

563

679

(17) %

1,779

2,420

(26) % Pension service costs

77

108

(29) %

259

327

(21) % Acquisition-related costs

6,981

2,091

NM

11,324

5,138

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

596

(632)

NM

1,661

5,815

(71) % Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(1,764)

0

NM

63,920

0

NM Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(31,014)

(28,074)

10 %

(85,685)

(83,690)

2 % Total Operating expenses

(175,129)

(143,841)

21.8 %

(572,972)

(451,460)

26.9 % Equity awards compensation expense

21,084

13,290

59 %

42,594

32,841

30 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

7,311

6,781

8 %

22,339

20,138

11 % Pension service costs

247

330

(25) %

786

1,005

(22) % Acquisition-related costs

6,970

2,091

NM

11,491

5,138

NM Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

(81)

(1,767)

(95) %

6,554

19,865

(67) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (141,362)

$ (123,116)

15 %

$ (425,288)

$ (372,473)

14 %





(1) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

CRITEO S.A. Detailed Information on Selected Items (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change Equity awards compensation expense























Research and development

$ 11,621

$ 4,858

NM

$ 21,166

$ 11,572

83 % Sales and operations

4,577

3,875

18 %

9,695

9,880

(2) % General and administrative

4,886

4,557

7 %

11,733

11,389

3 % Total equity awards compensation expense

21,084

13,290

59 %

42,594

32,841

30 %

























Pension service costs























Research and development

130

170

(24) %

408

520

(22) % Sales and operations

40

52

(23) %

119

158

(25) % General and administrative

77

108

(29) %

259

327

(21) % Total pension service costs

247

330

(25) %

786

1,005

(22) %

























Depreciation and amortization expense























Cost of revenue (data center equipment)

11,972

15,520

(23) %

39,229

46,508

(16) % Research and development

3,208

2,557

25 %

9,682

6,517

49 % Sales and operations

3,540

3,545

— %

10,878

11,201

(3) % General and administrative

563

679

(17) %

1,779

2,420

(26) % Total depreciation and amortization expense

19,283

22,301

(14) %

61,568

66,646

(8) %

























Acquisition-related costs























Sales and operations

(11)

—

NM

167

—

NM General and administrative

6,981

2,091

NM

11,324

5,138

NM Total acquisition-related costs

6,970

2,091

NM

11,491

5,138

NM

























Loss contingency on regulatory matters























General and administrative

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM Total loss contingency on regulatory matters

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM

























Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs























Cost of revenue

—

—

NM

—

—

NM Research and development

(53)

(1,029)

(95) %

985

5,238

(81) % Sales and operations

(624)

(106)

NM

3,908

8,812

(56) % General and administrative

596

(632)

NM

1,661

5,815

(71) % Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

$ (81)

$ (1,767)

(95) %

$ 6,554

$ 19,865

(67) %

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change

























Net income

$ 6,521

$ 24,230

(73) %

$ (5,174)

$ 62,709

NM Adjustments:























Equity awards compensation expense

21,084

13,290

59 %

42,594

32,841

30 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3,531

3,303

7 %

10,853

9,174

18 % Acquisition-related costs

6,970

2,091

NM

11,491

5,138

NM Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(1,764)

—

NM

63,920

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

(81)

(1,767)

(95) %

6,554

19,865

(67) % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(3,036)

(114)

NM

(8,978)

(4,686)

92 % Total net adjustments

26,704

16,803

NM

126,434

62,332

NM Adjusted net income (2)

$ 33,225

$ 41,033

57 %

$ 121,260

$ 125,041

(3) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

60,318,114

60,873,594





60,431,597

60,759,613



- Diluted

63,235,811

64,197,686





63,050,355

64,313,526





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.55

$ 0.67

60 %

$ 2.01

$ 2.06

(2) % - Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.64

59 %

$ 1.92

$ 1.94

(1) %





(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.



(2) We define Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, restructuring and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition-related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 179,607

$ 176,026

2 %

$ 548,606

$ 537,593

2 %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

(33,771)

(34,935)

(3) %

(96,214)

(107,011)

(10) %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

213,378

210,961

1 %

644,820

644,604

— % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

27,832

—





62,740

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency(2)

241,210

210,961

14 %

707,560

644,604

10 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

48 %

41 %





44 %

40 %





























Traffic acquisition costs as reported(2)

(233,543)

(297,619)

(22) %

(807,758)

(956,364)

(16) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(18,558)

—





(47,369)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency(2)

(252,101)

(297,619)

(15) %

(855,127)

(956,364)

(11) %

























Revenue as reported(2)

446,921

508,580

(12) %

1,452,578

1,600,968

(9) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

46,390

—





110,109

—



Revenue at constant currency(2)

$ 493,311

$ 508,580

(3) %

$ 1,562,687

$ 1,600,968

(2) %





(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.



(2) Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit" for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



2022

2021 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

60,675,474

60,639,570 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(243,877)

120,043 Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

60,431,597

60,759,613 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

2,618,758

3,553,913 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

63,050,355

64,313,526









Shares issued as September 30, before Treasury stocks

64,985,388

66,315,019 Treasury stock as of September 30,

(5,348,677)

(5,544,527) Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks

59,636,711

60,770,492 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

9,403,211

6,861,312 Fully diluted shares as at September 30,

69,039,922

67,631,804

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ

Change Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020























Clients (0.3) % (0.2) % 21,673 21,711 21,597 21,745 21,747 21,332 20,626 21,460 20,565























Revenue (12) % (10) % 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 Americas (2) % (6) % 201,274 213,340 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 312,817 204,618 EMEA (20) % (15) % 150,915 176,867 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 232,137 167,800 APAC (18) % (10) % 94,732 104,883 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081 116,328 97,927























Revenue (12) % (10) % 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 Marketing Solutions (16) % (12) % 387,288 440,423 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 543,262 412,126 Retail Media (2) (18) % (25) % 41,170 54,667 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 118,020 58,219 Iponweb N/A N/A 18,463 — — — — — — — —























TAC (22) % (17) % (233,543) (280,565) (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) (408,108) (284,401) Marketing Solutions (17) % (13) % (229,266) (262,454) (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) (324,017) (243,616) Retail Media (2) (80) % (76) % (4,277) (18,111) (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) (84,091) (40,785) Iponweb N/A N/A — — — — — — — — —























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 1 % (1) % 213,378 214,525 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 253,174 185,944 Marketing Solutions (13) % (11) % 158,022 177,969 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 219,245 168,510 Retail Media (2) 28 % 1 % 36,893 36,556 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 33,929 17,434 Iponweb N/A N/A 18,463 — — — — — — — —























Cash flow from operating activities (19) % 198 % 41,628 13,972 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362 44,080 51,156























Capital expenditures 27 % 31 % 20,307 15,452 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780 22,302 12,898























Capital expenditures/Revenue 2ppt 2ppt 5 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 3 %























Net cash position (18) % (28) % 407,323 562,546 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060 488,011 626,744























Headcount 33 % 12 % 3,537 3,146 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532 2,594 2,636























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) 8 days 2 days 78 76 74 65 70 66 64 56 62





(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures.



(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin is expected to increase. Contribution ex-TAC is not impacted by this transition.

View original content:

SOURCE Criteo S.A.