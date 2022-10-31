Leidos completes acquisition of Cobham Aviation Services Australia's Special Mission business

MELBOURNE, Australia and RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the completed acquisition of Cobham Aviation Services Australia's Special Mission business. The transaction was previously announced on August 2, 2022. The business will be integrated into and operate as part of Leidos Australia.

The acquisition of Cobham Special Mission represents Leidos' entry into the Australian aviation market, utilising state of the art command and control systems and sensors on board aircraft to deliver mission critical outcomes for the Australian Government.

"We are excited and eager to formally welcome Cobham's Special Mission team to the Leidos family," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Bringing in the Special Mission business will build on our global airborne ISR capabilities while providing new opportunities for growth. Together with Leidos Australia leadership, I look forward to working with this talented team."

"On behalf of Leidos, I want to express a warm welcome to the Cobham Special Mission team," said Leidos Australia Chief Executive Paul Chase. "This team brings a tremendous reputation from across industry and Government. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers."

"It's a milestone day for all of us at Cobham Special Mission and the beginning of a new and exciting chapter as we become Leidos," said Leidos Australia Vice President of Airborne Solutions James Woodhams (formerly Cobham Special Mission Managing Director). "Leidos is a recognised employer of choice and I'm really excited about what being part of Leidos means for our people."

The Special Mission business provides airborne border surveillance as well as search and rescue services to the Australian Federal Government. The business owns and operates 14 modified aircraft to deliver critical services across Australia, including:

Conducting one of the world's largest managed service civil maritime surveillance operations under contract with the Australian Border Force while patrolling Australia's 8.2 million square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone;

Providing fixed wing search-and-rescue response capability over land and sea on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA); and

Operating a highly-specialised mission training system for more than 30 mission aircrew per year.

Leidos Australia is a trusted partner to the Australian Government, providing services across information technology projects and services, intelligence (C4ISR) and Defence Missions Systems. Leidos Australia has 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Melbourne.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

