New disruptive financial technology from the startup nation Offers a new perspective on digital wallets, loyalty programs, and multi-channel services: The CREDOPLUS - All-in-One digital wallet is transforming the experience of fintech consumers

First-of-a-kind digital wallet that embodies simple yet flawless interactions is set to unite the worlds of consumerism, finance, and loyalty programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer loyalty programs are proving to be an essential way to increase interaction with customers. That said, they are not necessarily easy to set up and tend to be limited in features. Businesses need the ability to create a customer loyalty program in a way that is simple and fast. But not just any loyalty program. One that lets them stay in constant touch with customers, follow their purchase patterns, and deliver perfectly personalized recommendations and rewards.

Ideally, businesses should be able to go beyond that and offer customers an advanced digital wallet that offers a comprehensive system for all types of payment. With flexible options for crypto-currency, debit card, credit card, top up cards, money transfers, and more CREDOPLUS All-In-One makes it easy to get proposals for personalized and attractive loans from multiple providers, options to open unique saving plans, get insurance coverage, and more – all using the same simple, cost-effective e-wallet.

CREDOPLUS makes it possible to have one e-wallet for all existing financial services including loans, insurance, customer loyalty programs, payment transactions, updates, and purchases. This single hub fully integrates all your financial services including loyalty programs, loans between friends, collecting targeted charity donations, special purpose market-places, and much more.

CREDOPLUS is the digital wallet with all the services you could imagine and more, in a single integrated spot.

This innovative digital wallet was developed by Credics (https://www.credics.com/), an Israeli fintech company with longstanding experience when it comes to customized financial software. CREDOPLUS makes it effortless for any sized organization or chain of businesses to create a customer loyalty program that is ready from day one, with all of the features built-in. Everything from the design to the look and feel is polished and ready to go, enriching the customer experience with perfectly personalized offers and the most advanced digital wallet.

"CREDOPLUS All-In-One digital wallet is based on decades of experience creating advanced technologies that help businesses create new revenue streams," stated Haim Zemah, CEO of Credics Technologies. "Any company in any sector can now set up unique personally-tailored member clubs that offer unlimited consumer benefits alongside an advanced and broad range of financial services."

A personalized and comprehensive financial hub for all customer needs can go a long way towards making any financial activity more rewarding and increasing brand loyalty. CREDOPLUS All-In-One offers a phenomenally simple yet sophisticated solution for any business, including hotel chains, energy stations, airline carriers, or municipalities to handle transactions, offer recommendations and rewards, and share updates.

According to one research report[1], the global mobile wallet market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 22.2% in the coming decade, exceeding a valuation of US$ 16.2 Trn by 2031. CREDOPLUS is primed to be a disruptive force in this market.

About Credics

Credics was founded by veterans of the payment card and financial software industries in 1999 to build flexible, perfectly-tailored solutions for a wide range of businesses in every economic sector. The company's solutions are modular, enabling the company to quickly build custom software for each and every client, and expand to offer new services.

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-wallet-market-size-worth-16-2-trillion-by-2031--cagr-22-2-states-study-by-tmr-301556701.html

