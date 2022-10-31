Ride With Us Brings First-Ride Motorcycle Experiences to SEMA

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees of the world's leading automotive trade show can get their very first experience riding a motorcycle through the Ride With Us Moto Intro program, which is headed to the SEMA Show, Nov. 1-4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"If you've ever wondered how fun it may be to ride a motorcycle, this is the best way to try it," said Cinnamon Kernes, who leads the Motorcycle Industry Council's Ride With Us program. "We provide the safety gear, the motorcycles, and the coaches. All you need to bring are the smiles."

"Many SEMA Show exhibitors manufacture products for motorcycles, so it's great to have the Motorcycle Industry Council be a part of the Show," said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. "The Ride With Us Moto Intro program is a great interactive feature anchoring the West Hall area."

Ride With Us has traveled across the country, providing first-ride experiences to hundreds of participants, ages 16 and up. Motorcycle Safety Foundation-certified coaches help riders get geared up, then guide them on a motorcycle, at their own pace.

"We know a lot of people want to try motorcycling, but it can be hard to get the proper gear, then find someone to loan you a bike and show you the proper way to ride," said Kernes, vice president of market expansion at the MIC. "And some people aren't ready to commit an entire weekend to a licensing class. But this experience only takes about 30 minutes, from gearing up to gearing down, so it's the perfect way to see if it's something you want to pursue."

There is no cost for SEMA and AAPEX attendees, and Ride With Us is also free to the public who have SEMA Ignited Friday Experience tickets.

"We're really excited to bring this opportunity to SEMA," said Kernes, "It's no exaggeration to say that nearly all of our participants have rated this experience a 5-out-of-5, even those who decide motorcycling isn't for them. It's zero percent pressure, 100 percent fun, and we can't wait for the thousands of automotive enthusiasts at SEMA to take their first spin."

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on Twitter @followMIC, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport.

