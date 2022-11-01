The Andersons, Inc. Reports Continued Strong Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $17.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share
- EBITDA from continuing operations was $83.0 million for the quarter
- Trade reported pretax income of $40.7 million on continuing strong execution
- Renewables produced pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $8.4 million, a significant improvement year over year
"Great results in our Trade business led the way for this strong quarter. The team executed well and we had positive results from our base business as well as the new growth investments. The Renewables team also performed well in the quarter, despite declining ethanol crush margins and planned maintenance shutdowns. Within Plant Nutrient, ag businesses continued to see high margins, however, we took some write-downs in our lawn products inventory," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We also made progress against our growth strategy. We announced the acquisition of Bridge Agri - a pulses and pet food ingredients company headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta. We also recently announced the acquisition of Mote Farm Service, a farm center located within our core geography. Bolt-on opportunities like these, that are well-aligned with our core grain and fertilizer verticals, remain very attractive growth opportunities for us."
"We celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company in August," continued Bowe. "In recognition of this important milestone, teams of employees have been volunteering for 75 acts of service in 2022 across our broad geographic footprint, honoring our commitment to service in the communities in which we operate."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Variance
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Variance
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations
$ 34.7
$ 16.3
$ 18.4
$ 163.5
$ 84.1
$ 79.4
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
27.2
17.9
9.3
133.7
85.0
48.7
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
27.2
6.3
20.9
134.3
74.1
60.2
Trade1
40.7
27.6
13.1
68.7
56.0
12.7
Renewables1
8.4
(3.6)
12.0
59.8
22.8
37.0
Plant Nutrient
(11.6)
(5.8)
(5.8)
37.4
26.7
10.7
Other1
(10.2)
(11.8)
1.6
(31.6)
(31.4)
(0.2)
Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company
17.4
13.9
3.5
104.0
66.9
37.1
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1
17.4
5.2
12.2
105.6
58.8
46.8
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS)
0.50
0.41
0.09
3.02
1.99
1.03
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1
0.50
0.15
0.35
3.07
1.75
1.32
EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
83.0
67.9
15.1
307.5
233.4
74.1
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
$ 83.0
$ 56.3
$ 26.7
$ 308.2
$ 222.5
$ 85.7
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We also began to execute share repurchases in the third quarter under our $100 million board authorization and continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine.
The company generated $568.4 million and $364.6 million in cash from operating activities for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $50.7 million and $55.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively. Working capital remains higher than is typical, due to business growth and high commodity prices that impact the value of inventory and accounts receivable.
Third Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q3 Adjusted Earnings
The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $40.7 million for the quarter compared to pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $42.0 million and $27.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The segment benefited from strong elevation margins, particularly in early harvest geographies, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. In addition, well-positioned animal feed ingredients and organic food and specialty inventories generated good margins.
The majority of our assets are located in areas expected to experience above-trend yields. Continuing global supply and demand imbalances due to production shortfalls and logistical challenges are expected to keep prices relatively high and allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.
Trade's third quarter EBITDA was $60.5 million, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million.
Renewables Generates Solid Q3 Earnings on Strong Margins; Co-Product Values Remain Strong
The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $8.4 million in the third quarter compared to a pretax loss of $5.2 million and a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million realized in the same period in 2021.
Nearly all of the improvement from the third quarter of 2021 resulted from better margins in our ethanol plants. This was particularly evident in our eastern plants where corn basis was lower in front of an expected good harvest. High co-product values continue to support our results. Increased corn basis in the western U.S. may negatively impact ethanol margins in that region, while our eastern corn belt production facilities are well-positioned for corn supply. Expected margin declines into the fourth quarter will negatively impact performance as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 when industry margins were at record highs.
Renewables had record third quarter EBITDA of $34.0 million in 2022, up $14.8 million from 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $19.2 million.
Plant Nutrient Ag Businesses Solid; Challenging Quarter for Manufactured Lawn Products
The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $11.6 million, compared to a loss in the prior year of $5.8 million in this seasonally low third quarter. As expected, margins remain strong in our core wholesale nutrients, farm centers, and specialty liquid products. In the granular and contract manufactured products, sales volume and margin declined on lower demand, production challenges, and inventory write-downs. Good fall weather and strong farm income are expected to support fall application rates in our core ag businesses.
Plant Nutrient's third quarter EBITDA was $(3.1) million compared to 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $1.8 million.
Income Taxes; Corporate
The company recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 28.3% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We continue to anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 18% - 21%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022 and preliminary views for 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 3217229). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/Evo9LbNLqb7. Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,219,325
$ 2,998,824
$ 12,647,896
$ 8,829,348
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
4,055,560
2,876,989
12,133,755
8,430,665
Gross profit
163,765
121,835
514,141
398,683
Operating, administrative and general expenses
115,539
110,275
330,085
312,833
Interest expense, net
14,982
8,799
42,762
28,848
Other income, net:
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net
681
(250)
(5,597)
2,389
Other income, net
794
13,806
27,782
24,743
Income before income taxes from continuing operations
34,719
16,317
163,479
84,134
Income tax provision from continuing operations
9,839
4,027
29,695
18,065
Net income from continuing operations
24,880
12,290
133,784
66,069
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
19,392
1,846
18,099
7,453
Net income
44,272
14,136
151,883
73,522
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,524
(1,602)
29,827
(822)
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 36,748
$ 15,738
$ 122,056
$ 74,344
Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:
Basic earnings:
Continuing operations
$ 0.51
$ 0.42
$ 3.08
$ 2.01
Discontinued operations
0.57
0.06
0.54
0.22
$ 1.08
$ 0.48
$ 3.62
$ 2.23
Diluted earnings:
Continuing operations
$ 0.50
$ 0.41
$ 3.02
$ 1.99
Discontinued operations
0.56
0.05
0.53
0.22
$ 1.06
$ 0.46
$ 3.55
$ 2.21
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 140,771
$ 216,444
$ 216,874
Accounts receivable, net
990,531
835,180
735,349
Inventories
1,556,426
1,814,538
1,017,804
Commodity derivative assets – current
502,097
410,813
409,647
Current assets held-for-sale
—
20,885
26,561
Other current assets
75,402
74,468
92,159
Total current assets
3,265,227
3,372,328
2,498,394
Other assets:
Goodwill
129,342
129,342
129,342
Other intangible assets, net
99,317
117,137
118,690
Right of use assets, net
59,146
52,146
50,270
Other assets held-for-sale
—
43,169
38,863
Other assets, net
99,650
69,068
74,923
Total other assets
387,455
410,862
412,088
Property, plant and equipment, net
765,939
786,029
797,660
Total assets
$ 4,418,621
$ 4,569,219
$ 3,708,142
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 652,947
$ 501,792
$ 281,199
Trade and other payables
930,027
1,199,324
825,923
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
258,828
358,119
147,225
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
137,168
128,911
78,702
Current maturities of long-term debt
112,029
32,256
106,255
Accrued taxes
23,439
37,668
97,215
Current liabilities held-for-sale
—
13,379
13,427
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
206,069
192,480
173,215
Total current liabilities
2,320,507
2,463,929
1,723,161
Long-term lease liabilities
34,779
31,322
31,332
Long-term debt, less current maturities
497,988
600,487
542,821
Deferred income taxes
59,079
71,127
79,636
Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale
—
16,119
13,592
Other long-term liabilities
79,727
78,531
81,587
Total liabilities
2,992,080
3,261,515
2,472,129
Total equity
1,426,541
1,307,704
1,236,013
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,418,621
$ 4,569,219
$ 3,708,142
The Andersons, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income from continuing operations
$ 133,784
$ 66,069
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
18,099
7,453
Net income
151,883
73,522
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
101,266
142,137
Bad debt expense, net
5,028
(2,182)
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends
5,597
(2,389)
Gain on sale of business from continuing operations
—
(14,619)
(Gain) loss on sale of business from discontinued operations
(27,091)
1,491
Gain on sales of assets, net
(8,854)
(6,505)
Stock-based compensation expense
7,697
6,727
Deferred federal income tax
(20,819)
(93,725)
Other
10,055
10,404
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(140,866)
(89,902)
Inventories
236,854
266,865
Commodity derivatives
(104,901)
(158,741)
Other current and non-current assets
2,000
(3,357)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(371,219)
(10,659)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(153,370)
119,067
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(72,247)
(52,730)
Proceeds from sale of assets
4,810
3,999
Purchases of investments
(2,105)
(5,993)
Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations
5,171
18,130
Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations
56,302
543,102
Purchases of Rail assets
(27,464)
(6,039)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
36,706
18,705
Other
1,746
349
Net cash provided by investing activities
2,919
519,523
Financing Activities
Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit
361,318
(324,279)
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
350,000
608,250
Payments of short-term debt
(550,000)
(408,250)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
186,800
Payments of long-term debt
(22,585)
(485,527)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
2,450
4,655
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
(34,930)
(25)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(7,802)
(2,059)
Dividends paid
(18,262)
(17,503)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
5,024
—
Common stock repurchased
(6,769)
—
Other
(2,955)
(12,709)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
75,489
(450,647)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(711)
(192)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(75,673)
187,751
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
216,444
29,123
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 140,771
$ 216,874
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income from continuing operations
$ 24,880
$ 12,290
$ 133,784
$ 66,069
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,524
(1,602)
29,827
(822)
Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
17,356
13,892
103,957
66,891
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
—
—
(3,762)
—
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
—
2,784
4,455
2,784
Gain on sale of a business
—
(14,619)
—
(14,619)
Transaction related stock compensation
—
243
—
1,000
Income tax impact of adjustments1
—
2,898
940
2,709
Total adjusting items, net of tax
—
(8,694)
1,633
(8,126)
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 17,356
$ 5,198
$ 105,590
$ 58,765
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons,
$ 0.50
$ 0.41
$ 3.02
$ 1.99
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ —
$ (0.26)
$ 0.05
$ (0.24)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 0.50
$ 0.15
$ 3.07
$ 1.75
1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment on the equity method investment of
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,240,526
$ 814,923
$ 163,876
$ —
$ 4,219,325
Gross profit
124,368
24,677
14,720
—
163,765
Operating, administrative and general expenses
73,347
7,053
25,427
9,712
115,539
Other income (loss), net
(262)
832
1,018
(794)
794
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
40,658
15,901
(11,609)
(10,231)
34,719
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
7,524
—
—
7,524
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 40,658
$ 8,377
$ (11,609)
$ (10,231)
$ 27,195
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,242,131
$ 614,637
$ 142,056
$ —
$ 2,998,824
Gross profit
98,196
5,751
17,888
—
121,835
Operating, administrative and general expenses
67,590
10,014
22,883
9,788
110,275
Other income (loss), net
16,886
683
309
(4,072)
13,806
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
41,999
(5,238)
(5,832)
(14,612)
16,317
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(1,602)
—
—
(1,602)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 41,999
$ (3,636)
$ (5,832)
$ (14,612)
$ 17,919
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(14,376)
—
—
2,784
(11,592)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 27,623
$ (3,636)
$ (5,832)
$ (11,828)
$ 6,327
(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data (continued)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 9,422,974
$ 2,380,721
$ 844,201
$ —
$ 12,647,896
Gross profit
293,981
99,756
120,404
—
514,141
Operating, administrative and general expenses
195,867
23,533
80,343
30,342
330,085
Other income (loss), net
7,745
19,750
2,688
(2,401)
27,782
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
67,993
89,639
37,445
(31,598)
163,479
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
29,827
—
—
29,827
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 67,993
$ 59,812
$ 37,445
$ (31,598)
$ 133,652
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 68,686
$ 59,812
$ 37,445
$ (31,598)
$ 134,345
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 6,522,508
$ 1,674,123
$ 632,717
$ —
$ 8,829,348
Gross profit
248,584
48,950
101,149
—
398,683
Operating, administrative and general expenses
186,035
23,247
72,850
30,701
312,833
Other income (loss), net
24,439
2,048
1,745
(3,489)
24,743
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
69,631
21,999
26,686
(34,182)
84,134
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(822)
—
—
(822)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 69,631
$ 22,821
$ 26,686
$ (34,182)
$ 84,956
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(13,619)
—
—
2,784
(10,835)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 56,012
$ 22,821
$ 26,686
$ (31,398)
$ 74,121
(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Rail
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 40,658
$ 15,901
$ (11,609)
$ (20,070)
$ 24,880
$ 19,392
$ 44,272
Interest expense (income)
10,782
2,555
1,920
(275)
14,982
—
14,982
Tax provision
—
—
—
9,839
9,839
5,826
15,665
Depreciation and amortization
9,011
15,501
6,626
2,184
33,322
—
33,322
EBITDA
$ 60,451
$ 33,957
$ (3,063)
$ (8,322)
$ 83,023
$ 25,218
$ 108,241
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 41,999
$ (5,238)
$ (5,832)
$ (18,639)
$ 12,290
$ 1,846
$ 14,136
Interest expense (income)
5,243
1,658
1,146
752
8,799
2,139
10,938
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
4,027
4,027
(2,777)
1,250
Depreciation and amortization
11,037
22,811
6,508
2,455
42,811
4,172
46,983
EBITDA
58,279
19,231
1,822
(11,405)
67,927
5,380
73,307
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of a business
(14,619)
—
—
—
(14,619)
—
(14,619)
Transaction related stock compensation
243
—
—
—
243
—
243
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
—
—
—
2,784
2,784
—
2,784
Total adjusting items
(14,376)
—
—
2,784
(11,592)
—
(11,592)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 43,903
$ 19,231
$ 1,822
$ (8,621)
$ 56,335
$ 5,380
$ 61,715
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Rail
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 67,993
$ 89,639
$ 37,445
$ (61,293)
$ 133,784
$ 18,099
$ 151,883
Interest expense (income)
32,269
6,334
5,304
(1,145)
42,762
—
42,762
Tax provision
—
—
—
29,695
29,695
9,169
38,864
Depreciation and amortization
26,899
48,015
19,800
6,552
101,266
—
101,266
EBITDA
127,161
143,988
62,549
(26,191)
307,507
27,268
334,775
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127,854
$ 143,988
$ 62,549
$ (26,191)
$ 308,200
$ 27,268
$ 335,468
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 69,631
$ 21,999
$ 26,686
$ (52,247)
$ 66,069
$ 7,453
$ 73,522
Interest expense (income)
19,746
5,752
3,358
(8)
28,848
8,714
37,562
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
18,065
18,065
(428)
17,637
Depreciation and amortization
33,317
60,608
19,345
7,107
120,377
21,760
142,137
EBITDA
122,694
88,359
49,389
(27,083)
233,359
37,499
270,858
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of a business
(14,619)
—
—
—
(14,619)
—
(14,619)
Transaction related stock compensation
1,000
—
—
—
1,000
—
1,000
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
—
—
—
2,784
2,784
—
2,784
Total adjusting items
(13,619)
—
—
2,784
(10,835)
—
(10,835)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 109,075
$ 88,359
$ 49,389
$ (24,299)
$ 222,524
$ 37,499
$ 260,023
The Andersons, Inc.
Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Net income from continuing operations
$ 65,473
$ 6,504
$ 102,400
$ 24,880
$ 199,257
Interest expense
8,444
10,859
16,921
14,982
51,206
Tax provision
11,163
4,103
15,753
9,839
40,858
Depreciation and amortization
36,797
34,377
33,567
33,322
138,063
EBITDA from continuing operations
121,877
55,843
168,641
83,023
429,384
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:
Transaction related stock compensation
274
—
—
—
274
Asset impairment including equity method investments
8,321
—
4,455
—
12,776
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
—
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Total adjusting items
8,595
—
693
—
9,288
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 130,472
$ 55,843
$ 169,334
$ 83,023
$ 438,672
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Net income from continuing operations
$ 15,917
$ 9,755
$ 44,024
$ 12,290
$ 81,986
Interest expense
7,833
9,989
10,060
8,799
36,681
Tax provision (benefit)
7,718
4,361
9,677
4,027
25,783
Depreciation and amortization
38,568
38,617
38,949
42,811
158,945
EBITDA from continuing operations
70,036
62,722
102,710
67,927
303,395
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:
Transaction related stock compensation
946
483
274
243
1,946
Gain on sale of a business
—
—
—
(14,619)
(14,619)
Loss from cost method investment
—
—
—
2,784
2,784
Severance costs
528
—
—
—
528
Total adjusting items
1,474
483
274
(11,592)
(9,361)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 71,510
$ 63,205
$ 102,984
$ 56,335
$ 294,034
The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 568,429
$ 364,561
$ (153,370)
$ 119,067
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
148,330
(31,564)
(140,866)
(89,902)
Inventories
50,169
(123,641)
236,854
266,865
Commodity derivatives
84,189
91,950
(104,901)
(158,741)
Other current and non-current assets
(3,106)
(38,925)
2,000
(3,357)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
238,184
506,224
(371,219)
(10,659)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
517,766
404,044
(378,132)
4,206
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:
Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable1
—
—
—
27,697
Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale2
—
95,097
—
95,097
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 50,663
$ 55,614
$ 224,762
$ 237,655
1 In 2020, the Company recorded a tax receivable of $37.6 million related to the CARES Act within working capital, with a corresponding impact to deferred
2 As a result of the Rail Leasing sale in the third quarter of the prior year, the Company reclassified a large portion of its deferred tax balance related to the
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working
