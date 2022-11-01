BERINGER BROS. CELEBRATES SECOND YEAR AS THE OFFICIAL WINE OF THE CMA AWARDS

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for the second year, Beringer Bros. Spirit Barrel Aged Wines joins forces with the Country Music Association to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night™ as the Official Wine of "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Beringer Bros. wines will be exclusively poured at the November 9, 2022 event, with nominees and guests at Bridgestone Arena enjoying 2020 Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon throughout the Awards ceremony. Nominees, presenters, and performers will also receive personalized bottles of Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon in a custom leather sleeve to toast their accomplishments and peers!

150 years ago, brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer left Germany to establish a winery and distillery in Napa Valley. Reusing their spirit barrels to age wine just seemed like good financial sense, but they quickly discovered it added a whole new level of complexity. Today, Beringer Bros. honors Jacob and Frederick's pioneering spirit by aging Beringer Bros. wines in spirit barrels. Enjoy smooth, robust wines with flavors of vanilla, toasted hazelnuts, and caramel – the bourbon flavors harkening back to Southern culture, a perfect pairing for country music's premier party.

"On behalf of Beringer Bros, we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the Country Music Association for country music's biggest night and want to congratulate all the nominees," says Chief Marketing Officer at Treasury Americas, Carl Evans. "Blending wine in bourbon barrels is like songwriting—by combining the right elements you create something special. It's what makes Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon the perfect pour for CMA events from CMA Fest to the CMA Awards."

Viewers are invited to toast the night's nominees with Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Aged Wines. If viewers have the urge to mix it up, the Beringer Bros. Cabernet Old Fashioned, a twist on the classic cocktail, makes for a great sip while celebrating the best of country music. The recipe is available on our Instagram, @beringerbros. Follow for more great pairings and posts from behind the scenes.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" are to be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and will be returning to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, broadcasting live on ABC (8:00-11:00 PM/ET).

Beringer Bros. Cabernet Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

4 oz. Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

1 Black Cherry

1 Orange Peel

3 Dashes Orange Bitters

1 Sugar Cube

Directions:

Muddle bitters and sugar cube Top with Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon Stir and pour over a large ice cube Garnish with black cherry and orange peel

